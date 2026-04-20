Turn Thrifted Glassware Into Colorful Light-Changing Patio Decor

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Are you bored with your landscaping but can't afford to make a major change? You need some new yard art. There are endless ways to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them, including one extremely creative idea from Darren Cooper, aka @the_gooch. The former clown is famous for getting crafty with affordable ideas like this colorful light-changing patio decor. Using a metal colander, small glass bottles or jars, and wire hangers, Cooper turned a few thrifted items into a charmingly prismatic wind chime.

According to feng shui experts who think they harness good energy, wind chimes can actually be used for more than just their sounds. This quirky craft is bound to bring positivity to your porch or patio, and is relatively simple to make. Along with a metal colander, a variety of small glass jars or bottles sourced from your local thrift or dollar store, and a few wire hangers, you'll also need some large beads and colorful cording. Since you'll be cutting and manipulating the hangers, a sharp pair of wire cutters and thick pair of gloves will make the project a lot easier.

The color of these items is completely up to you, and will dramatically impact the finished product. Cooper used a rainbow assortment of jars, beads, and cord hung from a bright blue colander that was eye-catching and quirky. For a more modern look, consider using neutral hues or a monochromatic approach.