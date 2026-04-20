Neither Vinegar Nor Herbicides: The Simple Way To Prevent Weeds In Gravel

Regular raking will prevent weeds from growing, but before you start, you have to deal with the weeds that are already there. Pulling them out by hand, root and all, is the best way to get rid of them. You may need a trowel or weed puller, like the Expert Gardener Steel Hand Weeder, to dig up deep roots. Those you can't pull, you can kill with boiling water. You can also use a tried and true way to kill weeds by scorching them with a garden torch. Neither method uses chemicals, which is a plus for those concerned about herbicide use.

For the actual raking, reach for a stone rake, like this 4-pound 18-Tine Stone Rake from Bully Tools. You need a tool that can handle the weight of gravel, and a plastic leaf rake just isn't up to the job. The goal is to reach the rake as deep into the gravel as you can to bring the stones underneath up to the surface so they can dry out, but not deep enough to puncture any landscape fabric underneath.

Once you've done a deep raking of the entire gravel bed, give the surface a light once-over to smooth it out. You might not be able to make waves in the gravel the way the monks do at Ryoanji without the specialized gravel used in decorative Japanese gardens, but it's fun to try.