The Overlooked Place To Store Coffee Mugs That Doesn't Take Up Shelf Space

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It's hard to think of a better feeling than taking that first sip of coffee in the morning. As blissful as your daily dose of caffeine might be, though, there's a good chance your coffee prep might be hindered by an ever-growing collection of mugs. Cute? Certainly. Clumsy? Absolutely. Rather than haphazardly stack ceramic cups on the top shelf or take up prime countertop real estate with your tchotchkes, brainstorm a few coffee mug storage ideas. Fortunately, there's a simple solution hiding in plain sight: the kitchen drawer.

If your drawers are deep enough, consider relocating those mugs to this barista-approved spot. Think about it: By utilizing this storage hack, you won't have to awkwardly stretch and run the risk of toppling things over in an overly crowded top shelf (a very real threat in the early hours). Scouring your selections from an overhead point of view provides much better visibility and access. Plus, utilizing the kitchen drawer will likely allow you to keep the mugs close to where you set up your coffee or tea station. Opting for the drawer will also leave more room on the counter and in a top shelf, which you can designate for more infrequently used items.