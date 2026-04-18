The Overlooked Place To Store Coffee Mugs That Doesn't Take Up Shelf Space
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It's hard to think of a better feeling than taking that first sip of coffee in the morning. As blissful as your daily dose of caffeine might be, though, there's a good chance your coffee prep might be hindered by an ever-growing collection of mugs. Cute? Certainly. Clumsy? Absolutely. Rather than haphazardly stack ceramic cups on the top shelf or take up prime countertop real estate with your tchotchkes, brainstorm a few coffee mug storage ideas. Fortunately, there's a simple solution hiding in plain sight: the kitchen drawer.
If your drawers are deep enough, consider relocating those mugs to this barista-approved spot. Think about it: By utilizing this storage hack, you won't have to awkwardly stretch and run the risk of toppling things over in an overly crowded top shelf (a very real threat in the early hours). Scouring your selections from an overhead point of view provides much better visibility and access. Plus, utilizing the kitchen drawer will likely allow you to keep the mugs close to where you set up your coffee or tea station. Opting for the drawer will also leave more room on the counter and in a top shelf, which you can designate for more infrequently used items.
How to properly store coffee mugs in a kitchen drawer
No need to repair your ceramic coffee mugs now — keeping them in the drawer can reduce the chances of chipping since your cups are more easily accessible. However, you'll have to make sure you're utilizing the space correctly. Consider lining your drawer with Gorilla Grip Drawer and Shelf Liner to keep those mugs from bumping into one another. For an extra layer of protection, you can also add adjustable Dunruz Bamboo Drawer Liners to separate your trinkets, a handy way of organizing if your mugs are only taking up part of your drawer. If you're working with drawers that are deep enough, this is a preferred place to stack mugs rather than that pesky top shelf.
Once you have a designated drawer in mind, use this as an opportunity to create a hidden coffee station of sorts. You don't need to limit the space to mugs — this can be a great place to store accessories like sugar bowls, metal straws (should you choose the cold brew route), and coffee pods. Pile on the java accoutrements into drawer organizer bins for an extra sense of order. And if you're left with a few pieces that don't make the cut, there are plenty of ways to reuse coffee mugs around the house that don't require an ounce of java.