Martha Stewart's Ironing Board Hack Is A Game-Changer For Small Laundry Rooms

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The laundry room is one of those hard-working spaces in the home where there never seems to be enough space. Between washing, drying, hanging, and ironing, things get claustrophobic fast. Luckily, you can rest assured Martha Stewart has a smart laundry room storage solution to maximize space. Rather than having a long ironing board that gets in the way, simply iron on top of any sturdy surface already in the room. Sharing tips to maximize space in a small laundry room on the Martha Stewart YouTube page, Stewart shows how you can gain back some of that much-needed room to maneuver in tight quarters without giving up any functionality.

The way this genius hack works is with an ironing pad. It totally removes the stress of wondering what you can iron your clothes on without an ironing board, eliminating the need to fold anything out or fill any more horizontal space. In fact, an ironing pad could expand your usable counter space beyond the edges of the surface it's sitting on. This is a great way to block narrow gaps between machines or between countertops and walls where loose change, odd socks, and other small items fall. Stewart uses a homemade product consisting of plywood, padding, and muslin to get just the right size and design. Sit the pad atop a storage cabinet, your sorting and folding table, or even your front loading machines — the best part is how completely customizable it all is to work with what you've got.