This IKEA DIY Turns A Bench And Curtains Into The Cutest Entryway Decor
The internet loves an IKEA hack. And while some of the wallet-friendly DIY projects can look a bit handmade, once in a while a DIYer will knock our collective socks off with a project that looks as incredible, if not better, than the real deal they're emulating. Such is the case with a beyond lovely IKEA hack from TikTok user lonefoxhome, who shared how they transformed two affordable IKEA items into a skirted plaid entryway bench reminiscent of designer doppelgangers.
While this cozy comeback trend can set you back several hundred dollars or more, the $69.99 HÄGGVECKMAL plaid 98-inch curtains and $149.99 DALHOLEN tufted bench, which are used to create this DIY, total about $220 if purchased online. The TikToker noted the bench price was marked down to $89.99 in store, making their project only about $160 (bear in mind you might not be able to find it at that price). Affordability aside, there's a reason the top comment on TikTok is "I love a DIY that doesn't look DIY." Not only does this intermediate-level project look like a million bucks, but the gathered skirt is an eye-catching way to sneak in some hidden storage underneath.
To create an cozy skirted entryway bench, head to IKEA for the aforementioned two items, and grab some heavy-duty upholstery thread and a needle from a fabric store. Leave the DALHOLEN bench unassembled and be sure to press or steam any major wrinkles out of the HÄGGVECKMAL drapes so you're ready to get started. Remember, you don't need to stick to the HÄGGVECKMAL curtains; if you love prints consider the VILDPERSILJA curtains for a retro look. This genius IKEA bench DIY is an inexpensive, chic way to gain seating with hidden storage, while simultaneously giving your space a seriously attractive boost.
Upholster the tufted IKEA DALHOLEN bench with a curtain panel
To begin this chic skirted bench DIY, flip over the DALHOLEN bench seat and cut the strings securing the tufting buttons, setting them aside. Back upright, lay one HÄGGVECKMAL curtain panel across the top, leaving enough overhang so the fabric will wrap the sides with enough slack to secure on the underside. Trim off the excess, then flip the fabric and bench seat over together so you're looking at the underside of them. Pulling the fabric evenly and taught, use a staple gun to secure the fabric to the underside of the bench frame like on TikTok, adding a staple every inch or so for an even, smooth appearance and straight stripes. Once you've secured the upholstery on all four sides, fold and tuck the corners, adding extra staples for neat seams.
@lonefoxhome
DIY Ikea Skirted storage bench using a set of curtains as the upholstery fabric! I think this bench would look so cute alongside hanging the curtains in a room for a fully custom look 🤎 Would you give this project a try? #ikeahack #diy
To replace the tufting buttons, thread both sides of a piece of heavy duty upholstery thread or tufting twine through a needle. Thread it through a button hole then back through its own loop, forming a basic Lark's Head knot. Insert the still-threaded needle through the top of the fabric and tufting hole in the bench top. When pulled all the way through, this leaves the button visible on top while the pair of strings holding it in place extend through to the underside of the bench. Pulling them firmly to create the tuft's dimple in the fabric, use your staple gun to secure the loose ends on the underside. One staple won't cut it, so, following the alternating pattern on TikTok, flip the loose ends over the top of the staple the opposite direction and add another staple, repeating this until the string feels secure (about 5 staples on the video).
Create a gathered bench skirt with the second HÄGGVECKMAL panel
For the floor-length skirt, lay the second HÄGGVECKMAL panel on the floor and place a bench leg along one of the long 98-inch sides. This finished edge will be the bottom of your skirt so no additional hemming is required. To determine the skirt height, use the bench leg for reference and add a couple inches of excess to accommodate for bunching and attaching. Cut the strip along the entire length of the panel, leaving a strip with three finished, hemmed edges and one unfinished side, which will be hidden under the bench. Repeat this on the opposite long hemmed side of the panel, scrapping the middle strip for another project.
To gather the skirt, begin on one end of the unfinished edge and use upholstery thread to create a continuous running stitch, a dashed line made by inserting the needle down into the fabric and then back up from the bottom at evenly-spaced intervals. Each stitch and space should be about one inch long, and the stitch line should be roughly an inch below the unfinished edge. Once your 98-inch running stitch is in place, gather your fabric so the strip pleats down to approximately 64 inches wide (leave the thread loose for adjustment). Repeat for the second strip.
Position the skirt on the underside of the DALHOLEN bench so it wraps one long and one short side, as well as slightly overlaps the corners to avoid gaps. Attach both ends with the staple gun before evening out the pleats and securing the ruffled skirt in place every inch with a staple. Repeat with the second skirt strip, assemble the legs according to the instructions, flip it over, and enjoy the stunning results of your efforts.