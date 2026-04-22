This IKEA DIY Turns A Bench And Curtains Into The Cutest Entryway Decor

The internet loves an IKEA hack. And while some of the wallet-friendly DIY projects can look a bit handmade, once in a while a DIYer will knock our collective socks off with a project that looks as incredible, if not better, than the real deal they're emulating. Such is the case with a beyond lovely IKEA hack from TikTok user lonefoxhome, who shared how they transformed two affordable IKEA items into a skirted plaid entryway bench reminiscent of designer doppelgangers.

While this cozy comeback trend can set you back several hundred dollars or more, the $69.99 HÄGGVECKMAL plaid 98-inch curtains and $149.99 DALHOLEN tufted bench, which are used to create this DIY, total about $220 if purchased online. The TikToker noted the bench price was marked down to $89.99 in store, making their project only about $160 (bear in mind you might not be able to find it at that price). Affordability aside, there's a reason the top comment on TikTok is "I love a DIY that doesn't look DIY." Not only does this intermediate-level project look like a million bucks, but the gathered skirt is an eye-catching way to sneak in some hidden storage underneath.

To create an cozy skirted entryway bench, head to IKEA for the aforementioned two items, and grab some heavy-duty upholstery thread and a needle from a fabric store. Leave the DALHOLEN bench unassembled and be sure to press or steam any major wrinkles out of the HÄGGVECKMAL drapes so you're ready to get started. Remember, you don't need to stick to the HÄGGVECKMAL curtains; if you love prints consider the VILDPERSILJA curtains for a retro look. This genius IKEA bench DIY is an inexpensive, chic way to gain seating with hidden storage, while simultaneously giving your space a seriously attractive boost.