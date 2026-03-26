The Genius IKEA Shoe Bench DIY That Will Add Style To Any Entryway

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The entry is your guests' first impression of your home, setting the tone for your personal aesthetic and overall vibe. However, nothing drags down the look faster than walking in to see a chaotic, unruly pile of shoes on the floor. Listen, we all know shoes unleash a new level of clutter that is challenging to deal with and organize, perhaps thanks to the fact that they come in unattached pairs and often carry in outside dirt. However, this is even more of a reason to create thoughtful storage solutions where each pair of shoes has its place in order to keep your entry looking its best.

Some people are lucky enough to have spacious entryways with plenty of room for robust shoe storage setups. However, what happens when you are working with a very small entry that only has a couple feet — pun intended — to spare? Not to worry, because IKEA is once again at the ready with a perfect, inexpensive, and small space shoe storage solution, the RAGGBERG bench with shoe storage for only $24.99. While the natural pine frame is certainly pretty, the piece is fairly basic in terms of contributing to the design of your entry space. However, Mirella Schraven (@lifeofmirella_) shared on Instagram how she took the IKEA RAGGBERG to the next level by adding an alternating pattern of stripes with contrasting wood tones for an exceptionally upscale and impactful look in her tiny entry. By simply taping off the stripe pattern before assembly, staining the open stripes, and putting the bench together, Schraven's finished two-tone beauty looks like expensive designer alternatives. Learn how you too can keep entryway shoe clutter nice and organized with this stylish IKEA hack that takes an entryway of any size from blah to beautiful.