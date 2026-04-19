Farewell To Traditional Showers: This Rising Trend Will Be In Everyone's Bathroom

As far as bathroom trends are concerned, two things ring true in 2026. First, no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore. Second, smart bathroom technology is becoming increasingly popular. According to data from Grand View Research, the market for smart technology — specifically smart showers — expand by 11.7% from 2023 to 2030. This means that, pretty soon, everyone will be bidding farewell to their traditional showers and replacing them with smart ones instead.

The idea behind these setups is that digital technology is integrated into your shower's plumbing systems to provide you with a catered, spa-like experience. These systems can be controlled through digital, wall-mounted screens, by apps on your phone, or even using your own voice. In particular, voice-activated technology, which Cascada Showers says is "quickly becoming a standard feature in smart bathrooms," offers accessibility and convenience without the hassle of interacting with a screen.

While there's nothing wrong with a manually adjustable shower, voice-activated technology delivers a more seamless experience, making it a modern bathroom upgrade that combines form and function. The digital controls allow you to set temperature and pressure combinations long before the water starts flowing. This increases overall efficiency and means that smart showers often consume less energy. A voice-activated shower is also a great option for anyone who's designing a more accessible shower, as homeowners with limited mobility can simply use their voice to set their bathroom preferences.