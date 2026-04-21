Nate Berkus' Brilliant Furniture Flip Transforms An Old Armoire Into A Chic Bar
If you love hearing about designer Nate Berkus' creative IKEA hacks and furniture flips, you're in for a treat. In 2025, Berkus shared a photo of an armoire that had been retrofitted to contain a mini bar (via Instagram). On the outside, the armoire looks just like a regular vintage armoire, with lovely wood detailing and a weathered brown exterior. On the inside, there are fresh pink cabinets, an elegant countertop, and a fully functional sink. With added details such as a mirror backsplash and the bar accoutrements, the result is a unique piece that is both functional and chic.
Berkus left the doors attached to the armoire, which allows the bar to be tucked out of sight at any time. This would also be useful if you have children or pets that love to explore — just add a simple lock to the door and keep it shut whenever it isn't in use! Of course, you can also take the doors off to keep the bar on full display. Berkus' armoire looks to have double doors, which is fairly common for armoires, offering more storage space. It also appears that Berkus kept two of the original shelves from the armoire, which helps tie together the interior and exterior of the piece. The lower section, however, looks newer. Depending on the condition and layout of the armoire, replacing a section with new cabinets can help save time and effort when including a sink.
A single-door armoire could also be used for a brilliant upgrade like this. However, keep in mind that smaller armoires have less room for cocktail glasses and bottles of spirits. If you're low on space in general, consider upcycling an old dresser into a chic bar cart instead.
Putting your own twist on Berkus' bar armoire
The style of armoire you choose will make a huge difference in the overall look and feel of your finished bar. You could opt for something more modern or buy a vintage find secondhand. There are pieces of valuable furniture you shouldn't overlook at estate sales, thrift stores, and yard sales that can work well. If you want something larger but less decorative, look for a wardrobe. Once you've selected your piece of furniture, you can also stain or paint it to fit your style.
Finally, consider your backsplash. You can leave it as is or add paint or stain. Berkus used a mirror backsplash, which helped brighten up the dark interior of the armoire by reflecting light. You can also create a tile backsplash, but you'll need to prepare the surface carefully. Since wood is flexible and can expand and contract over time, grout and tiles laid over top can sometimes crack. Adding plumbing to the lower drawers of an old armoire is possible, but it isn't as easy as doing it with modern cabinets made for that purpose. If you choose to add plumbing or electrical to your bar, you'll likely need to cut a small hole for it to run through. Keep in mind that adding these features will make it slightly more difficult to move the piece later.
Of course, you don't have to stick to cocktails or mocktails for this DIY. You could just as easily make your armoire a snack or coffee bar. You could even add a mini fridge and turn it into an ice cream bar! Think about your lifestyle and preferences and pick the type of bar you'll enjoy the most.