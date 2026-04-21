Nate Berkus' Brilliant Furniture Flip Transforms An Old Armoire Into A Chic Bar

If you love hearing about designer Nate Berkus' creative IKEA hacks and furniture flips, you're in for a treat. In 2025, Berkus shared a photo of an armoire that had been retrofitted to contain a mini bar (via Instagram). On the outside, the armoire looks just like a regular vintage armoire, with lovely wood detailing and a weathered brown exterior. On the inside, there are fresh pink cabinets, an elegant countertop, and a fully functional sink. With added details such as a mirror backsplash and the bar accoutrements, the result is a unique piece that is both functional and chic.

Berkus left the doors attached to the armoire, which allows the bar to be tucked out of sight at any time. This would also be useful if you have children or pets that love to explore — just add a simple lock to the door and keep it shut whenever it isn't in use! Of course, you can also take the doors off to keep the bar on full display. Berkus' armoire looks to have double doors, which is fairly common for armoires, offering more storage space. It also appears that Berkus kept two of the original shelves from the armoire, which helps tie together the interior and exterior of the piece. The lower section, however, looks newer. Depending on the condition and layout of the armoire, replacing a section with new cabinets can help save time and effort when including a sink.

A single-door armoire could also be used for a brilliant upgrade like this. However, keep in mind that smaller armoires have less room for cocktail glasses and bottles of spirits. If you're low on space in general, consider upcycling an old dresser into a chic bar cart instead.