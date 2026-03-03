The Creative IKEA Hack Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Used To Transform A Tiny Space

To incorporate Berkus and Brent's ideas into any tiny living space, start with a plain Ikea wardrobe or storage unit. IKEA offers quite a few variations of their PAX wardrobe with doors, so there's bound to be one that fits well in your space. Even if the wardrobes are plain white and the rest of the room is, too, things don't have to stay bland. You could add squares of wallpaper to the front of the wardrobe as Berkus and Brent did, but that's not your only option. Cover the entire door panels with wallpaper to make it look almost like you've wallpapered the room. It's a stunning option that could look good in a rental situation, too, if the wardrobe is yours. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is another option that lets your ideas stay in place without being permanent.

If you aren't really in the mood for a coastal color scheme, you can choose something that works better for you. A geometric design that plays off of other colors in the room could really make the place pop with personality. Whatever style you go for, choose wardrobe handles that pair well with the style. Incorporate other elements that suit your tastes, too. For instance, you could whip up a DIY wine cork mat and use it either as a door mat or as a wall hanging. It could even be used to line the space behind a bookcase, giving it a little more personality. Upcycling is the name of the game in Berkus and Brent's ideas for their small space, and it could be just what your home needs too.