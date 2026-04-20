She Turns An Old Tree Branch Into A Space-Saving Clothes Storage Solution!
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You might be familiar with the practice of using branches as decor to add beautiful, natural touches to the home. But transforming an old tree branch into a closet? That isn't something you see every day. Many of us could benefit from having an additional clothes storage area to help free up room in a stuffed closet. Dressers and shelves can be bulky and hog the floor, but one TikToker demonstrated how a tree branch hung from the ceiling could be all you need to create a unique clothes rack. The end result is stylish, simple to accomplish, and a great way to maximize space.
Before the DIY took place, it started more as a fun challenge. TikTok user itsmeshelbyturner was given an old tree branch that she had to repurpose into something "cute." That's when she decided to create a closet out of it. While super-easy organization hacks abound (like doubling your closet space with just a can of soda), this effortless and practically free idea gives you an entire storage bar plus a creative opportunity to elevate your bedroom decor.
The project involves installing hooks into the ceiling (like LangPu Ceiling Hooks) and tying ropes around the branch's ends to hang it. You just need a tree branch that's straight and sturdy enough to hold your clothes — you can always cut it to the perfect length after you measure your space. Once completed, the branch will be able to hold coats, dresses, and blouses — pretty much any garments you don't mind having out in the open.
How to gain extra storage with a tree branch clothes rack
First, measure the area where you'd like to hang the branch so you can find one that's the perfect size. After you have a sturdy branch, clean it up with a brush and soapy water. Be sure to give it plenty of time to dry out. Once it does, sand the branch and paint on a wood sealant to help protect it. Or, keep it plain if you prefer a more woodsy look.
@itsmeshelbyturner
Can i DIY this tree branch into a closet? #apartmentdecor #renterfriendly #homedecor #diyproject
Use a drill to install ceiling hooks where you'd like your new clothes storage solution to be, whether your bedroom, laundry room, or den. Install them by screwing into ceiling joists or, if that isn't possible, into drywall anchors. Then, cut two matching lengths of rope, such as this C COMCROSFLY Thick Hemp Rope, to hang your branch. You want the pieces to be long enough so the branch is reachable but not so low that your clothes drag. Knot a rope piece to each end of the branch. Secure the other ends of the ropes to the ceiling hooks, adjusting the lengths to level the branch.
You'll now have a rustic-looking clothes storage solution that'll take advantage of vertical space, which in turn will free up room in other areas. Just imagine how incredible it would look in a bohemian style bedroom! Place a couple of potted plants above or on both sides of your new "closet" to complete the look. To ensure it remains in place, you wouldn't want to overload it like you might with a traditional closet rod. Even the TikTok creator hung only her bedtime garments. Yet, even having extra storage for a singular category of clothing or just a handful of items can make a massive difference.