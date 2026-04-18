The Dollar Tree Hack That Adds Extra Hanging Storage To Small Closets In A Snap
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Any closet, no matter the size, can slip into chaos, but small closets are particularly susceptible to clutter. After all, the average American buys more than 50 articles of clothing per year, per PIRG. Since your closet isn't getting any bigger (barring renovation), maximizing storage space is essential for staying organized and preventing your clothes from piling up. There's an array of bedroom closet ideas for a well-organized wardrobe, but one that's especially easy and budget-friendly is to add extra hooks onto your clothes hanger. TikToker emma.1993 showed how you can securely zip tie a Dollar Tree hooked hanging accessory to both sides of a hanger, creating hanging points to store multiple items on a single piece. It's useful for organizing accessories like jewelry, belts, and bags, but it works for a variety of clothes, like bras and tank tops, too.
In essence, the hack creates a DIY version of a multi-hook hanger. Similar products, like Otanix Space-Saving Hangers, are available through retailers like Amazon, but you'll save some dollars while repurposing hangers you already own by making one yourself with a couple Dollar Tree items. The project can be accomplished in minutes, and it only requires three items: a clothes hanger, zip ties, and a pair of Tool Bench Wall-Mount Metal Hangers from Dollar Tree, costing just $1.50 a piece.
Upgrade your closet with a Dollar Tree multi-hook hanger
This space-maximizing hanger trick is manageable no matter your level of DIY experience. All you have to do is zip tie a Dollar Tree Wall-Mount Hanger to a clothes hanger, putting the back of the hooks against the length of the hanger and securing it at several points. For double-sided storage, you can attach two Dollar Tree hangers with the hooks facing in opposite directions. From there, cut the excess tail of the zip ties, and you're good to go. Several commenters pointed out how handy these hooks could be for hanging jewelry like necklaces and bracelets, as you can access them in plain sight without having to rummage through a drawer.
@emma.1993
watch till the end and comment ❤️ #dollartree #dollartreehacks #dollartreediy #organization #dollartreecraft
As easy as this hack is, it's not the only Dollar Tree item that will make a multi-hook hanger. You could also hang multiple items from a single hanger with S-hooks, like these Garden Collection Metal Garden Hooks from Dollar Tree. Some people simply place S-hooks right on their curtain rod in lieu of hangers, but putting them on hangers like you would with the wall-mount hanger increases the space saved. S-hooks are well-suited for hanging jeans, since you can easily slip one end of the hook through a belt loop. Just find a sturdy hanger and place a few S-hooks on the bar, and it becomes an instant organizer for clothes or accessories. Whether you go with S-hooks, wall-mount hangers, or a combination of both, having more hanging space will help organize a small closet with lots of clothes and optimize your storage.