The Dollar Tree Hack That Adds Extra Hanging Storage To Small Closets In A Snap

This space-maximizing hanger trick is manageable no matter your level of DIY experience. All you have to do is zip tie a Dollar Tree Wall-Mount Hanger to a clothes hanger, putting the back of the hooks against the length of the hanger and securing it at several points. For double-sided storage, you can attach two Dollar Tree hangers with the hooks facing in opposite directions. From there, cut the excess tail of the zip ties, and you're good to go. Several commenters pointed out how handy these hooks could be for hanging jewelry like necklaces and bracelets, as you can access them in plain sight without having to rummage through a drawer.

As easy as this hack is, it's not the only Dollar Tree item that will make a multi-hook hanger. You could also hang multiple items from a single hanger with S-hooks, like these Garden Collection Metal Garden Hooks from Dollar Tree. Some people simply place S-hooks right on their curtain rod in lieu of hangers, but putting them on hangers like you would with the wall-mount hanger increases the space saved. S-hooks are well-suited for hanging jeans, since you can easily slip one end of the hook through a belt loop. Just find a sturdy hanger and place a few S-hooks on the bar, and it becomes an instant organizer for clothes or accessories. Whether you go with S-hooks, wall-mount hangers, or a combination of both, having more hanging space will help organize a small closet with lots of clothes and optimize your storage.