The One Hanger Trick Pro Organizers Use To Maximize Closet Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Designing a well-organized closet, no matter the size, is crucial for getting out the door every morning in a timely manner. But when you're also working in a small closet space without a ton of storage, it's even more essential to make sure every inch works hard and efficiently. This is precisely why the internet is full of clever closet organization hacks to help maximize storage and closet efficiency in an endless number of creative ways.
Tammy Carter, professional organizer and founder of All Squared Away, shared one of her best closet organizing tips on her TikTok (@allsquaredawaybytammyc), where she advised, "One of my favorite organization hacks is to use baby hangers instead of the traditional pant hanger." The video beautifully showed how she uses slim non-slip velvet kids' hangers, like these on Amazon, to make her space feel luxe, spacious, and impeccably tidy. Not only is the smaller physical size of the baby or toddler hanger a space saver that allows for more wiggle room in undersized closets, but the narrower width is actually better suited for pants of all varieties, as well as sports bras and matching athletic sets. Let's break down all the details on why this excellent professional tip works so well, as well as how to use it to your advantage for a satisfyingly organized closet of any size.
Baby hangers save closet space and are a better fit for pants
@allsquaredawaybytammyc
Wait until you see this! Baby hangers are a great way to store pants, sports bras and tank tops! They take up less room and make your closet look great! You can find them on my Amazon link! #taylorswift #gorgeous #closethack #getorganized #declutter #storagehacks #organizedcloset #professionalorganizer #controlthechaos #allsquaredaway
While an adult hanger has a standard depth of 16 to 18 inches, a baby or toddler hanger is only about 8 to 12 inches deep, meaning you save precious inches when space is at a premium. On a standard hanging rod, these narrow hangers will stick out less into the closet, meaning more room to maneuver in front of your clothing. However, it also means you can fit hanging storage in a shallow space where you may have previously thought you didn't have enough depth, a total game-changer for organizing a small closet.
Besides saving you closet space, Carter also noted that smaller hangers actually work better for storing pants than full-size alternatives. "Your pants don't slide back and forth or even tip to one side," she said as she demonstrated how much unwelcome wiggle room adult hangers give to pants. Baby hangers are simply a more snug fit for folded pants, giving them less opportunity to slide off-center or off the hanger entirely.
Finally, it isn't just jeans and slacks that benefit from this undersized hanger hack. As Carter's video shows, they are perfect for sports bras and tank tops as well. This hack is especially helpful for matching athletic top and leggings sets when two kid-sized hangers are coupled together with a connector hook like these on Amazon. Not only does the cascading hanger trick work to save horizontal closet space, but it also keeps both parts of the set linked together for ultimate organization.
Take Carter's very sage, professional advice and make the swap from full-size hangers to baby or toddler hangers for pants and athletic sets for a better fit and a roomier, tidier closet setup.