Invoke A Bit Of Calm Into Your Life And Living Room With This Beautiful Paint Color

First things first, assess the lighting, as darker rooms can enhance teal's moodiness whereas bright spaces with ample natural light make the shade appear airier. This could potentially affect style decisions along the way, so when selecting a hue — like Benjamin Moore's Aegean Teal 2136-40 or Behr's Peaceful Blue S740-3 — choose wisely. From there, consider if the teal should be a focal point of the living room (like the wall color) or introduced more subtly. If you're not ready to fully commit to tone on tone paint looks, start small with an accent wall project, and complement it with non-permanent decor like ottomans and throw pillows.

As you reach for the paint rollers and trays, don't be afraid to think outside the box. Consider painting alcoves, doors, moldings, built-in shelving, or even the living room ceiling a dusty teal for a meaningful pop. The walls are you canvas, but they're not the only way to bring in color.

To tie your serene sanctuary together, work with teal's complementary colors. Rich earthy tones like a dark brown or terracotta, neutrals like ivy and tan, or dark greys can be incorporated through paint or furniture and accessories. Complementary textures are equally important, so find a jute basket or wooden coffee table to play up that lived-in ambiance designers are craving. For a connection to Mother Nature, accessorize with low-maintenance indoor plants. With these steps, you'll reach peak zen in no time!