Transform Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Small Ottoman With An Easy DIY
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Chilling out with a pool noodle at the lake or pool is great, but what if you want to relax inside instead? Whether you need a place to put up your feet or you're just ready to say farewell to your coffee table, ottomans are the answer. These versatile pieces are perfect in living rooms, bedrooms, and sunrooms, but upholstered versions can be costly. You'll save a fortune with this easy DIY from @Hometalk, since it turns out you can transform a few Dollar Tree pool noodles into a small ottoman in just a few hours. To make one, you'll stack several pool noodle circles on top of each other, fill them with more pool noodle pieces, and cover the entire structure in tape before decorating it with twine.
Ottomans are ideal for small spaces, but there are some ways you can adjust the size of this project to meet your needs. Since they're a little thicker and longer, we recommend starting with several of Dollar Tree's Outdoor Fun Jumbo Pool Noodles, which cost just $3 each. While you can opt for shorter or skinnier versions, you'll need more of them to create your ottoman and they won't necessarily offer the same level of firmness. It's okay to upcycle last season's pool noodles that are taking up space in your shed, but skip any brittle ones especially if you'll want to occasionally use your ottoman for extra seating. To complete this DIY, you'll also need a roll of heavy-duty tape. Dollar Tree sells several different versions, but their $1.50 Tool Bench brand Heavy-Duty Tape are the longest and most highly-rated ones the discount store carries.
How to make a pool noodle ottoman
To assemble your Dollar Tree pool noodle ottoman, you'll start by creating an outer frame. The number of layers will determine the finished height, so keep that in mind before creating circles with each of your pool noodles by securely taping the ends together. You'll then stack your circles on top of each other. Add a few additional loops of tape around all the rings to keep your frame sturdy.
The next step is to fill the frame with pool noodle pieces cut to the exact height of the frame itself. Each piece needs to be exactly the same length, but since you'll be covering them, don't worry about variations in color or even thickness. When it comes to pool noodle hacks, nothing beats a serrated bread knife for cutting the foam pieces to size.
Once your frame is firmly packed full of pool noodle pieces, cover the entire thing in duct tape. For a funky look, you could opt for a fun patterned version like the GiftExpress Holographic Polka Dot Duct Tape from Amazon and call it a day.
But for a more elevated vibe, there's one more step you need to complete. Using a hot glue gun, slowly spiral rustic twine, colorful paracord, or scrap fabric rope all the way around your ottoman. Start in the center of both faces of your ottoman, wrapping the twine around itself until you reach the sides. Then, continue to spiral it down until the twine from both ends meets somewhere on the side.