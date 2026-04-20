Transform Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into A Small Ottoman With An Easy DIY

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Chilling out with a pool noodle at the lake or pool is great, but what if you want to relax inside instead? Whether you need a place to put up your feet or you're just ready to say farewell to your coffee table, ottomans are the answer. These versatile pieces are perfect in living rooms, bedrooms, and sunrooms, but upholstered versions can be costly. You'll save a fortune with this easy DIY from @Hometalk, since it turns out you can transform a few Dollar Tree pool noodles into a small ottoman in just a few hours. To make one, you'll stack several pool noodle circles on top of each other, fill them with more pool noodle pieces, and cover the entire structure in tape before decorating it with twine.

Ottomans are ideal for small spaces, but there are some ways you can adjust the size of this project to meet your needs. Since they're a little thicker and longer, we recommend starting with several of Dollar Tree's Outdoor Fun Jumbo Pool Noodles, which cost just $3 each. While you can opt for shorter or skinnier versions, you'll need more of them to create your ottoman and they won't necessarily offer the same level of firmness. It's okay to upcycle last season's pool noodles that are taking up space in your shed, but skip any brittle ones especially if you'll want to occasionally use your ottoman for extra seating. To complete this DIY, you'll also need a roll of heavy-duty tape. Dollar Tree sells several different versions, but their $1.50 Tool Bench brand Heavy-Duty Tape are the longest and most highly-rated ones the discount store carries.