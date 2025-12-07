Farewell To Coffee Tables: This Practical And Stylish Replacement Is Gaining Popularity
Often a tricky and cumbersome piece of furniture, coffee tables are becoming increasingly less popular in homes as people start to look for alternatives. Coffee tables are usually much too large, for example, especially for those seeking smaller homes that better fit their budget. Coffee tables don't provide extra seating, they have sharp edges, and they're difficult to move around your living room. So, for more comfort and flexibility, people are now choosing ottomans for their living spaces.
Ottomans are great for several reasons — primarily, they're more comfortable and space conscious than coffee tables. Not only serving as a foot rest, ottomans are also useful for providing extra seating when you have company over, leaving fewer people on the floor. Ottomans are also typically smaller than coffee tables, which opens up more space in your living room. Additionally, with their soft nature and rounded edges, they're far safer for small children. And, if you need to, ottomans are significantly easier to move around the room, making your space more flexible for your needs. If you have a smaller home with less space, an ottoman might be the right choice for you.
Is an ottoman is right for you?
When searching for an ottoman, you need to be sure to find the right one that fits your space and aesthetic. To find the appropriate size, search for an ottoman that is about half to two thirds the size of your sofa and just about 1 inch lower than the top of the sofa cushion, so your legs are only slightly declined. You should also seriously consider the type and design of the ottoman. You can always look for perfect ottomans for your small space that come in different shapes, such as squares, rectangles, or circles.
If you need to stash things away in your living room, you can take your pick from the best Amazon storage ottomans that can declutter your home. There are several types of ottomans that vary in space capabilities, so you need to make sure you find the perfect choice for your needs. Some will be much deeper, ideal for storing pillows and blankets, however, some ottomans will be much shallower and better suited for thinner, smaller items. No matter which ottoman you choose, as long as you take your time to pick it out, you will have a comfortable and practical addition to your living room that fits right in.