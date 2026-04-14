Do This One Thing To Your Hydrangeas In April For Stunning Blooms

Whether purple, pink, or blue, you're probably eager to see the first blooms on your hydrangea (Hydrangea spp) this spring. While you may be itching to get out in the garden and prune away to encourage new growth and fresh flowers, put the pruning shears down. The best thing you can do for your hydrangeas in April is to add a layer of mulch to the soil. Mulch helps to lock in moisture (which hydrangeas love) while suppressing weeds and regulating the soil's temperature. As a bonus, it also provides some food.

As for pruning, whether you'll want to snip the branches back or not depends on the type of hydrangea you're growing. Some varieties, such as smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens), bloom on new growth, meaning it's okay to prune the shrub at the end of winter. Other varieties, such as Bigleaf Hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla) flower on old growth. If you prune those, you risk cutting off the new buds and not getting any flowers this summer. So, play it safe and focus on using mulch on your shrubs this April. Choose mulch made from a natural material such as pine chips or compost. Your hydrangeas will thank you with plenty of blooms from late spring to autumn.