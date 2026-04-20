Turn Old Doilies Into Beautiful Fireplace Decor With Vintage Charm
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Whether you inherited your grandmother's doily collection, or you simply spot a stack of beautiful lacy ones at a thrift store and don't know how to style them, there's a hack for you. It has many names — garland, bunting, banner — but the outcome is the same: a string of delicate decor that's easy to customize to your personal style. You can give vintage doilies new life as a cozy living room decor piece by hanging them across the top of your fireplace mantel. This DIY transforms even a modern electric model into something straight out of a charming English cottage, and it doesn't have to get complicated.
The premise behind this project is simple and requires no sewing, but can include sewing if you prefer. The easiest method is to simply fold doilies over string in the order you want to display them, and hang the finished project across the mantel. If you've been dreaming up cottagecore living room ideas that are as charming as can be, this is one for the books. This style of eyelet fabric dates back as far as the early 1700s, but became vastly popular throughout the 19th century, before having a resurgence in the 1970s. Now, doilies are popular once again. It feels like these lacy creations keep making a comeback, and with them the feelings of a gentler, simpler time.
When undertaking this project, it's important to note that doilies should not be placed close to an open fire, as cotton and linen are high flammable. Your garland should be positioned above a mantle without a working fireplace, or above an electric one. If you do have a working fireplace, you should only try out this DIY if you plan to place the garland a significant distance from the fire.
Stringing together your vintage doily garland
To craft your own gorgeous antique doily bunting, you'll need to gather a few supplies, including your doilies, ribbon, lace trim, or twine of your choosing, and your preferred method of application. You can sew them onto a thin piece of fabric, or simply fold them over a string and iron them for crisp even edges. Add a spot of adhesive like Gunlar Fabric Hem Tape to hold them in place for a no-sew style. For a full view of the lace design, keep the doilies whole and round. Dip them in a mixture of 2 parts water to 1 part glue, like Elmer's Liquid School Glue, pin them to a bit of cardboard until they dry, and thread them onto your string like snowflakes.
Along with the many innovative ways to hang your vintage doily mantel decor, you can also personalize the color. Some crafters dye them with tea for an antiqued look. To try this, simply boil water and pour it into a heat-safe dish with a handful of teabags. Set doilies inside and let them sit for about an hour, then dry them flat. These traditional mantel decor ideas will make your fireplace feel next-level classy, especially with the antiqued finish. The best part is that you finally get to display those beautiful pieces of fabric — and you get new mantel decor without breaking the bank.