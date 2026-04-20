Turn Old Doilies Into Beautiful Fireplace Decor With Vintage Charm

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Whether you inherited your grandmother's doily collection, or you simply spot a stack of beautiful lacy ones at a thrift store and don't know how to style them, there's a hack for you. It has many names — garland, bunting, banner — but the outcome is the same: a string of delicate decor that's easy to customize to your personal style. You can give vintage doilies new life as a cozy living room decor piece by hanging them across the top of your fireplace mantel. This DIY transforms even a modern electric model into something straight out of a charming English cottage, and it doesn't have to get complicated.

The premise behind this project is simple and requires no sewing, but can include sewing if you prefer. The easiest method is to simply fold doilies over string in the order you want to display them, and hang the finished project across the mantel. If you've been dreaming up cottagecore living room ideas that are as charming as can be, this is one for the books. This style of eyelet fabric dates back as far as the early 1700s, but became vastly popular throughout the 19th century, before having a resurgence in the 1970s. Now, doilies are popular once again. It feels like these lacy creations keep making a comeback, and with them the feelings of a gentler, simpler time.

When undertaking this project, it's important to note that doilies should not be placed close to an open fire, as cotton and linen are high flammable. Your garland should be positioned above a mantle without a working fireplace, or above an electric one. If you do have a working fireplace, you should only try out this DIY if you plan to place the garland a significant distance from the fire.