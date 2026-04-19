Upgrade Your Garden Edge With This Simple Scrap Wood DIY

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Looking for a low-cost and effortless way to give your garden an aesthetic boost? A tiny stockade fence adds a cute, vaguely beach-y border to garden beds and is arguably one of the best landscape edging options overall. Since you won't actually block out anything besides turfgrass, it's simple enough to build your little "fence" about the height of a boot ... meaning you can make it out of wood scraps. Just grab some leftover decking, old pallets, or any other boards from a past project. Cut them into stakes, and string them together into a barrier to contain your garden and create a tidy, attractive appearance.

This scrap wood border will work with any solid wood lumber. Thinner planks will be easier to drive into the border soil, while wider ones will require fewer boards. So, thin and wide might be ideal. The height of your border (and, consequently, the length of your boards) is a matter of personal preference, but remember that longer boards will be more prone to hiding plants and will make it more difficult to work within that bed. Giving the border some structure by binding the pieces together along the back side will make it more stable, of course, but the biggest advantage might simply be in a neater-looking edge.

Your support method might bring a substantial expense to what was originally a free project, unless you happen to have a workshop full of leftover materials and fasteners collected for years in defiance of your wife's preferences (ahem). Note that thin stock will be more likely to split from thick staples or nails as you attach the supportive backing. Once you've decided on your materials, you'll just need a rubber mallet to hammer the edging in place.