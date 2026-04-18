The Easy Pool Noodle Hack That Fixes A Problem Every Couch Owner Hates
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There's no reason to live with daily annoyances when there are small DIY solutions that can be game changers. Many styles of couches, sofas, and sectionals sit low to the ground, leaving a small gap between the furniture and the floor that is nearly impossible to clean and reach under. Losing anything in it means a fair share of effort to lift and move the couch and put it back into place. Instead of struggling to retrieve items and clean the area like this on a daily basis, consider taking advantage of an ingenious hack using just a pool noodle.
Of all the cleaning hacks to know, this trick is one of the most valuable in any house with rambunctious kids and pets who like to kick toys, remotes, and just about anything else under the couch. All you need to do is stick a pool noodle in the gaps at the front or sides of the sofa, and you'll instantly block items from rolling underneath. It can also deter small pets, like cats and ferrets, from crawling under a couch and into the springs. If pressed close enough to the floor, it could even keep most crumbs and dirt from sliding underneath, making it easier to sweep, vacuum, and clean your home.
Alongside all of these benefits, this pool noodle hack offers a quick and simple setup. Pool noodles are made of polyethylene foam, which is incredibly easy to cut and compress to fit beneath furniture. It's also soft enough that it won't rip the furniture or scratch the floor, so you can move it with the couch if you ever need to rearrange the room.
How to close that frustrating couch gap with a pool noodle
Don't just use any pool noodle for this hack. Like the nearly invisible pool noodle hack for organizing kitchen drawers, this clever trick doesn't have to be obvious. Pool noodles come in various colors and patterns. Choose a color similar to the furniture or solid black, so the noodle blends into the under-couch space. If they don't come in the color you need, recolor them with a primer and spray paint.
Consider the size of the gap under the sitting furniture. If the sofa is closer to the floor, the 2 ¼-inch-wide Big Joe Swim Pool Noodles will fit. However, if it stands slightly higher, a thicker pool noodle like the 4-inch-wide Big Joe Mega Pool Noodles is a better choice. Both options are under $5 each, making them very budget-friendly. Depending on how large the furniture is and how many pieces there are, you may need multiple noodles. Measure the total length needed beforehand (the length between the sofa legs on any exposed sides), so you can buy the correct amount of pool noodles in one go.
With pool noodles in hand, measure the length of each couch gap, and cut the noodle to length using a serrated knife or a miter saw. Slide a pool noodle between the couch feet, and keep it extra secure with double-sided tape. Clean the floor, and recruit a second person; they'll need to lift the couch so you can place the pool noodle without wrinkling the tape. If there are leftover pool noodle pieces, save them for the future, as there are plenty of genius pool noodle hacks for your yard and around the home.