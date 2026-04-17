Skip Traditional Subway Tile: Christina Haack's Backsplash Idea Is Way More Unique

If you want to remodel your kitchen but aren't sure what to do with your backsplash, HGTV's Christina Haack has an interesting idea. Rather than updating your dated backsplash with only one style, consider mixing two aesthetics together for a wholly unique look. This is the perfect option for someone who's torn between two materials or styles, or anyone who is trying to compromise with a spouse or partner that has different design tastes.

On an episode of "Christina on the Coast," Haack even manages to blend the open and light style of one client with the heavier, more industrial preferences of the other. They aren't easy styles to blend, but Haack makes it work by splitting the backsplash in half. The shiny gray subway tiles and white arabesque tiles meet in the middle, with a few of the arabesque tiles scattered through the industrial side close to where they meet. The white arabesque tiles are arranged above the metallic subway tiles, which capitalizes on the arabesque shape to create a melting or dripping effect.

The final backsplash is striking because it plays with both the juxtaposition and harmony of the styles. When mixing different styles, finding their similarities is a good place to start. For the backsplash in particular, an important detail is that both frequently include neutral colors. Here, the white and gray color scheme actually fits both styles — the contrast comes from their shapes. Hiding that difference would be difficult, so instead Haack highlights it by creating a divided backsplash.