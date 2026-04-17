Skip Traditional Subway Tile: Christina Haack's Backsplash Idea Is Way More Unique
If you want to remodel your kitchen but aren't sure what to do with your backsplash, HGTV's Christina Haack has an interesting idea. Rather than updating your dated backsplash with only one style, consider mixing two aesthetics together for a wholly unique look. This is the perfect option for someone who's torn between two materials or styles, or anyone who is trying to compromise with a spouse or partner that has different design tastes.
On an episode of "Christina on the Coast," Haack even manages to blend the open and light style of one client with the heavier, more industrial preferences of the other. They aren't easy styles to blend, but Haack makes it work by splitting the backsplash in half. The shiny gray subway tiles and white arabesque tiles meet in the middle, with a few of the arabesque tiles scattered through the industrial side close to where they meet. The white arabesque tiles are arranged above the metallic subway tiles, which capitalizes on the arabesque shape to create a melting or dripping effect.
The final backsplash is striking because it plays with both the juxtaposition and harmony of the styles. When mixing different styles, finding their similarities is a good place to start. For the backsplash in particular, an important detail is that both frequently include neutral colors. Here, the white and gray color scheme actually fits both styles — the contrast comes from their shapes. Hiding that difference would be difficult, so instead Haack highlights it by creating a divided backsplash.
How to mix styles in your backsplash
If you're wondering how to create a little of Haack's magic in your own kitchen, start by comparing the two styles you want to mix. Make a list of the most appealing elements of each style. Since you can't include everything in your backsplash, having a list of your priorities will help ensure you're happy with the final result. If there are any places where the two lists overlap, that's a great jumping off point! If there aren't any obvious similarities, start by putting together a color scheme that combines hues from both styles.
Don't forget to consider your materials too. Even if the shapes or colors you want are completely different, you may be able to find common ground with materials. A brick backsplash could fit both rustic and industrial styles, for example. If you can't pick a material, the good news is that mixed material backsplash is a 2026 trend that will transform your kitchen. Next, look at your lists of important elements and find something that you'd like to highlight. You can play with size, shape, color, and vibe, but be careful when mixing different finishes. The finish is an easy way to keep your design looking cohesive rather than clashing. For example, in the backsplash Haack created, both the metallic subway tiles and the arabesque tiles are glossy.
Once you have everything picked out, it's time to figure out your pattern. You don't want to overwhelm the space, so try to limit the number of different elements you're using. Making a test sketch of your design will help make sure you're satisfied. If the mock-up looks too busy, try removing or swapping out one element. When you're happy with the mock-up, the fun of actually installing your backsplash begins!