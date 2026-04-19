Reuse An Old Salt Shaker To DIY Cute And Whimsical Door Decor You'll Love

Something many people have, but few know what to do with, is a set of decorative salt and pepper shakers. Often they're shaped like animals or cute characters that match each other, but not your dining table decor. Finding something to do with the collection you've acquired can be tricky. Fortunately, thanks to a creative upcycle by TikToker whimsybarn, you can transform these trinkets into adorable decor. Skip traditional wreaths: A fun spring door decor idea you'll love involves attaching salt shakers to whimsical tails of feathered yarn and lace, instead.

Salt and pepper shakers were born in the 1920s, and, thanks to the automobile boom, became a huge travel keepsake trend later in the decade. They were novel, came in a fun array of styles, and were cheap, small items one could purchase during travel to bring back to family and friends. Now, most Americans aren't so enthusiastic about collecting these little knick-knacks, but nevertheless may have several hanging around. The basis of this project lets you use the cute exterior to create a whimsical aesthetic, and the pre-existing holes in the shakers to hang them from your door. This project is a great example of how 1920s design and decor works beautifully in a modern context, with a few little tweaks.