Reuse An Old Salt Shaker To DIY Cute And Whimsical Door Decor You'll Love
Something many people have, but few know what to do with, is a set of decorative salt and pepper shakers. Often they're shaped like animals or cute characters that match each other, but not your dining table decor. Finding something to do with the collection you've acquired can be tricky. Fortunately, thanks to a creative upcycle by TikToker whimsybarn, you can transform these trinkets into adorable decor. Skip traditional wreaths: A fun spring door decor idea you'll love involves attaching salt shakers to whimsical tails of feathered yarn and lace, instead.
Salt and pepper shakers were born in the 1920s, and, thanks to the automobile boom, became a huge travel keepsake trend later in the decade. They were novel, came in a fun array of styles, and were cheap, small items one could purchase during travel to bring back to family and friends. Now, most Americans aren't so enthusiastic about collecting these little knick-knacks, but nevertheless may have several hanging around. The basis of this project lets you use the cute exterior to create a whimsical aesthetic, and the pre-existing holes in the shakers to hang them from your door. This project is a great example of how 1920s design and decor works beautifully in a modern context, with a few little tweaks.
Making a door hanger from your salt shakers
To try this salt shaker upcycle, you'll need to pick one depicting an adorable animal or object you want to show off. You'll also need a piece of cardboard sized to the length of the tail you want, some fluffy yarn (like YarnArt Eyelash Yarn), ribbon and lace, twine, scissors, decorative beads, and light to medium gauge wire, like the SciWil 20-gauge Galvanized Craft Wire (you can also use sturdy twine). With supplies assembled, you're ready to try this easy-to-make door tassels tutorial for yourself.
@whimsybarn
What an amazingly whimsical way to reuse and old salt or pepper shaker! Imagine the possibilities! Tell me what you think of this project!! Around here, we do mostly vintage. Come along on this crazy 365 day journey of vintage home decor goodness! This is our year to celebrate whimsy and wonder, along with a little for our journey! If you want to hang out with us, you know what to do. And if you're interested in any of the things you see here, hit all those buttons and check out the online shop or send me a message there if you don't see your favorite treasure listed yet. Thanks so much for every small and big way you support Whimsy Barn Vintage and all those who love vintage decor and mystery boxes! I'm so glad you're here! #diyhomedecor #repurposedvintage #vintageaesthetic #vintagehome #vintagedecor #etsyshop #mysteryboxshop #whimsybarn
Wrap feathery yarn and the lace around the cardboard, until it is as full as you'd like. Tie the metal wire or twine around the top of the bundle. Grab your faux flower and push the wire ends through the flower, up into the shaker, and out of the holes on top. Thread beads onto the extended piece of metal, and twist a knot into the top to keep the final bead intact. Snip the bottom of the yarn and twine to release it from the cardboard, then trim your tassel ends. The TikToker adds a silk flower for a soft, feminine touch, but you can use any decorative elements you like. Customize the look of yours by adding feathers, lace, or jute to the tail. If you're not one for crafting, you can also buy a premade tail, like Ywmsfl Handcraft Tassels Pendant, and attach it to the shaker with twine or wire. Whatever you use, you'll have one stunning door hanger and a new purpose for your salt shaker collection.