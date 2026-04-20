Turn An Old Box Spring Frame Into A Unique Garden Feature

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If you find yourself with an old box spring lying around, it can be a pain figuring out what to do with it. After all, it's a bulky item that can take up much-needed garage space. But instead of disposing of it, you might want to haul it out to the garden instead. The frame that's nestled inside of a box spring can actually be turned into a very charming gate for your garden. Now, one that's meant for a twin bed may work the best, as the standard size is 38-inches wide by 75-inches long, which is similar to a door. When the time comes to replace your box spring, grab some paint, chicken wire, wooden beams, and a tool box for the following garden gate DIY.

This very clever repurposing idea was shared by TikTok user mountain.tribe.homestead. It's a way to give an old box spring new life while also improving your "happy place." When you slice open the fabric on a box spring, you'll likely discover a wooden frame with crossing slats. That's the piece you'll be turning into a gate — and you won't need anything else from it. Make sure that you have a spot in your garden that would benefit from a gate prior to starting. However, keep in mind that you could also build the gate to use for decorative purposes, similar to upcycling an ironing board into a garden feature. After all, who doesn't love a little whimsy in a garden?