Turn An Old Box Spring Frame Into A Unique Garden Feature
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you find yourself with an old box spring lying around, it can be a pain figuring out what to do with it. After all, it's a bulky item that can take up much-needed garage space. But instead of disposing of it, you might want to haul it out to the garden instead. The frame that's nestled inside of a box spring can actually be turned into a very charming gate for your garden. Now, one that's meant for a twin bed may work the best, as the standard size is 38-inches wide by 75-inches long, which is similar to a door. When the time comes to replace your box spring, grab some paint, chicken wire, wooden beams, and a tool box for the following garden gate DIY.
This very clever repurposing idea was shared by TikTok user mountain.tribe.homestead. It's a way to give an old box spring new life while also improving your "happy place." When you slice open the fabric on a box spring, you'll likely discover a wooden frame with crossing slats. That's the piece you'll be turning into a gate — and you won't need anything else from it. Make sure that you have a spot in your garden that would benefit from a gate prior to starting. However, keep in mind that you could also build the gate to use for decorative purposes, similar to upcycling an ironing board into a garden feature. After all, who doesn't love a little whimsy in a garden?
Make a garden gate that'll be both useful and charming
Lay the box spring frame onto a drop cloth, then spray paint the wood or paint it by hand. Make sure to select one designed to hold up outdoors, like this Krylon COLORmaxx Spray Paint. Once it's dry, attach chicken wire over the frame's openings, such as 20-Gauge Poultry Netting from Home Depot. Do so by hammering in staples or using a staple gun. You'll of course need a frame to hang your new gate from. If you don't have one in your garden already, bury two vertical wooden beams a few feet deep into the ground (approximately a third to half the beam's length).
@mountain.tribe.homestead
We LOVE repurposing old items into something new on our homestead!! How do YOU repurpose something OLD into something NEW? ........#homestead #homesteader #homesweethomestead #homesteadlife #homesweethome #homesteading #homesteadinginva #homemadehomestead #gardening #gardeninglife #garden #gardendiary #mountaintribe #mountainhomestead #repurpose #upcycle #upcycling #newlife #oldtonew #gardengate #secretgarden #recycle
Next, secure the gate to the wooden frame by utilizing door hinges and a latch. For example, you could use something like this Raswik Privacy Hook and Eye Gate Door Latch. You will now have a beautiful new gate for your garden that's both functional and a joy to look at. If needed, you could build a sturdy garden fence over a weekend prior to crafting your gate. But if you'd rather your gate just be for decor, set it up in a safe spot around your greenery. You could allow plants to climb on it like a trellis, or hang quirky garden items or a sign from the slats. Whichever way you use the gate, it'll be a wonderful way to repurpose a box spring.