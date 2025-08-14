How To Upcycle An Ironing Board Into A Cool Garden Feature You'll Make Great Use Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gardening can often involve a variety of back-breaking tasks such as weeding, potting, and seeding that require you to be bent double in order to keep your plants thriving. However, not every aspect of tending to your plants needs to be carried out while hunched over. This easy outdoor furniture project allows you to turn an old ironing board into your very own portable potting station to save your back the trouble and help improve your productivity in the garden.

First, you'll need to source an ironing board; whether you've got an old one lying around or your neighbor has one they're keen to get rid of, it's important to choose one that is the right height for you in order to make your new station as comfortable as possible. Then, you'll want to remove any fabric and batting that is wrapped around the platform of the board. This way, the exposed metal screen of the board will allow any loose soil to drop straight through as you work. One thing to keep in mind for this hack is that ironing boards are typically metal and may therefore rust if left out in the elements. You may wish to fold it up and keep it in the shed when not in use, or you could always coat the board with a rust-proof material, such as this paint from Amazon, to ensure it lasts as long as possible. Another thing is that portable ironing boards aren't known for their stability so make sure to push it up against a wall when using it as a portable potting station. So, what do you need to transform an ironing board into a kitted-out potting station?