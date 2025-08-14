How To Upcycle An Ironing Board Into A Cool Garden Feature You'll Make Great Use Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gardening can often involve a variety of back-breaking tasks such as weeding, potting, and seeding that require you to be bent double in order to keep your plants thriving. However, not every aspect of tending to your plants needs to be carried out while hunched over. This easy outdoor furniture project allows you to turn an old ironing board into your very own portable potting station to save your back the trouble and help improve your productivity in the garden.
First, you'll need to source an ironing board; whether you've got an old one lying around or your neighbor has one they're keen to get rid of, it's important to choose one that is the right height for you in order to make your new station as comfortable as possible. Then, you'll want to remove any fabric and batting that is wrapped around the platform of the board. This way, the exposed metal screen of the board will allow any loose soil to drop straight through as you work. One thing to keep in mind for this hack is that ironing boards are typically metal and may therefore rust if left out in the elements. You may wish to fold it up and keep it in the shed when not in use, or you could always coat the board with a rust-proof material, such as this paint from Amazon, to ensure it lasts as long as possible. Another thing is that portable ironing boards aren't known for their stability so make sure to push it up against a wall when using it as a portable potting station. So, what do you need to transform an ironing board into a kitted-out potting station?
Essentials for an ironing board potting station
The key to a successful potting station is having all the essential gardening tools and accessories at your fingertips, and repurposing an ironing board is the perfect way to do that. For example, having a pair of gloves on hand means you can pick up right where you left off without having to search around the garden for where you left them last. Many ironing boards come with a helpful loop on one end for holding smaller items which is perfect for keeping your gloves within easy reach. You can also hang small tools such as pruning shears and trowels on your ironing board by looping hooks, like these on Amazon, through the mesh of the board for extra storage.
Of course, you'll also want to have plant pots in your portable gardening station! You can simply place your empty containers on top or, for extra convenience, find an ironing board that comes with a bottom shelf to stack heavier items out of the way. Another tool that will fit right into your new potting station is a watering can. This can be hung off the end of the board when empty and brought out when your freshly repotted plants need a good dousing. A key benefit of this repurposing hack is that the mesh of the ironing board's surface will allow any excess water to drain away, saving you plenty of clean-up time. Simply set up the board over some grass or dirt, and you'll be able to plant and water without making a mess.