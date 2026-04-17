Elevate Your Decor With A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle DIY That Looks High-End

Finding ways to fill artistic gaps in the living room can be tricky. It's often one of the larger rooms in the home, and big wall art comes with a big price tag, especially if you want a high-end look. One way to beat the big box store budget is to get creative and find hacks to DIY your own elevated art with discount finds. That's exactly what TikTok user figandrosewood did with some Dollar Tree pool noodles and rope. The content creator transformed two simple items into stunning faux macrame. If you've been looking for large wall decor ideas to fill empty space without going over budget, this is a great project to try.

The way this hack works is by wrapping, rather than knotting, rope around the Dollar tree pool noodles. In macrame, different knots are used to create draping patterns in a range of cords and ropes. By wrapping instead, this project becomes an easy one for any level of DIY expertise, with no actual macrame experience needed. Using this method, you can craft boho DIY projects to add earthy glam to your home and fill up those blank living room spaces with art that looks expensive but isn't.