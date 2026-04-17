Elevate Your Decor With A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle DIY That Looks High-End
Finding ways to fill artistic gaps in the living room can be tricky. It's often one of the larger rooms in the home, and big wall art comes with a big price tag, especially if you want a high-end look. One way to beat the big box store budget is to get creative and find hacks to DIY your own elevated art with discount finds. That's exactly what TikTok user figandrosewood did with some Dollar Tree pool noodles and rope. The content creator transformed two simple items into stunning faux macrame. If you've been looking for large wall decor ideas to fill empty space without going over budget, this is a great project to try.
The way this hack works is by wrapping, rather than knotting, rope around the Dollar tree pool noodles. In macrame, different knots are used to create draping patterns in a range of cords and ropes. By wrapping instead, this project becomes an easy one for any level of DIY expertise, with no actual macrame experience needed. Using this method, you can craft boho DIY projects to add earthy glam to your home and fill up those blank living room spaces with art that looks expensive but isn't.
Crafting your pool noodle wall macrame
Pop by your local Dollar Tree for Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles. You'll also need macrame cord, rope like Amazon Basics Natural Cotton Braided Rope, twine, scissors, a heavy duty adhesive, like E6000, malleable metal wire, and a piece of drift wood or a branch, and some wire cutters. The thicker the wire, the lower the gauge. For a project where you're relying on the metal to hold its shape, like this one, a thicker wire like a 9 to 13 gauge will be better than a thin crafting wire like a 28 gauge that you might use for holding flowers together. Once you've gathered materials, you're ready to get crafting.
@figandrosewood
I really wanted a statement piece to go over my bed, with an organic feel. I didn't know how to do macrame, and I didn't have the time to invest in learning a new hobby... so I duped it!! I cut up pool noodles and attached wire to the back to bend the noodles into shapes I liked. Then I simply wrapped the noodles in macrame cord and rope! This is one of my favorite and easiest DIY's ever!! It doesn't take any special skill and there's so much room for creativity. What do you think of it?!? 💛 I hope posts like this can inspire you to get to creating too! ✨🫶 #diy #diyhomedecor #diycrafts #diydecor #diyideas #diyprojects #macrame #tapestry #organic #neutrals #neutraldecor #wallart #walldecor #wallhanging #walldecoration #boho #bohodecor #bohohome
Thread wire through the pool noodle and wrap the foam in macrame cord, dabbing E6000 on as you go to hold it in place. Cut some tubes shorter, bending them with the wire inserts into shapes that fit under the longer ones. TikTok user figandrosewood doesn't explain how they connect everything. Our suggestion is to join the tubes with twine, or E6000. Layer pieces of rope in between the foam for varying degrees of thickness. Decorate the end of each layer with tassels made of the cord to enhance the boho feel. Hang your macrame from driftwood or a branch with twine. This stunning work of art is proof you can use a Dollar Tree pool noodle to create the sweetest wall art on a budget, and you don't even need to learn macrame first.