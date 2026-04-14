The Easy Swap That'll Help Keep Flies Away From Your Porch

When pleasant weather arrives, your porch is where you'll want to spend plenty of time — but pesky bugs tend to be a problem. Whether you're enjoying sunset from your favorite Adirondack chair or spending time with friends late into the evening, insects are sure to join the party at some point. If flies, in particular, tend to flock to your porch and frustrate you, you might be unknowingly attracting them. So to prevent flies from gathering on your porch and interrupting your time spent outdoors, one simple swap might help. Check your porch lights: Are they shining with cool, blue-leaning light? If so, they may be playing a key role in drawing flies to your porch. Swapping those cool light bulbs for ones that give off warmer, yellower light can help keep flies away.

The color of your porch lights or outdoor lights can have an impact on just how many flies and other insects hang around. Research presented by the American Association for the Advancement of Science has found that warm lighting attracts fewer insects compared to cool lighting — after testing incandescent, halogen, compact fluorescent, and light-emitting diode light bulbs, the warm-hued LED bulbs with yellow to orange light attracted the fewest insects. In fact, warm lighting from basic LED bulbs outperformed even "bug lights" or bulbs specifically marketed to limit insect attraction.

The worst offenders when it came to drawing insects right to the light? Incandescent bulbs that gave off a cool blue light proved the most appealing. So if you're hoping to make your porch less appealing to bugs like flies, a light bulb swap could do the trick.