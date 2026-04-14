Give A Silverware Caddy New Life As A Cutesy Hanging Porch Planter
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One of the best parts of the warm weather is an outdoor cookout — some might even argue the best. The next time you're gathering al fresco dining ideas or unearthing seasonal dishware from the depths of your kitchen cabinets, be sure to keep a few extra silverware caddies on hand. No, not to store your forks and knives. Rather than place the organizer on the picnic table, head to the porch and reinvent the picnic accessory as a hanging planter for your seasonal blooms. You'll need a chain to hang the caddy, along with your favorite container plants.
Some of the buzziest 2026 gardening trends focus on eco-friendly tactics, so an upcycling project like this is not only encouraged — it's practically required. Creatives on TikTok are repurposing this dining find into an essential gardening tool, among other convenient accessories, and you'll want to add it to your spring bucket list. Since caring for flowers is not always easy, and it certainly isn't cheap, this unique DIY is one to celebrate for its easy, budget-friendly installation and delightful results.
How to turn a silverware caddy into a hanging planter
Although it's a simple way to hang plants, this trendy DIY can significantly reshape the aesthetics of your outdoor space. Before you get your gardening gloves on, select a caddy with a handle, decide where you're going to place it, and opt for flowers and herbs that don't exceed the container's capacity. Grab a stud finder to locate a joist and drill a hole in the ceiling for your J-hook. Once that is tightly secured, find a chain like the Outus Black Hanging Chain that can hang from the ceiling hook and support the caddy. Should you not be able to remove the flowers from the caddy easily, make sure to drill draining holes at the bottom of the caddy-turned-planter, if necessary.
If you want to add your own flair to the already nifty and cute DIY, there are a few routes to pursue. You can give the silverware caddy a new color with a fresh coat of paint (Krylon COLORmaxx Spray Paint can adhere to multiple surface types) or utilize the Mod Podge Decoupage Starter Kit to waterproof peel-and-stick wallpaper that you fasten to the caddy. If you want to find a home for the planter amongst other florals, you can also hang it up alongside your gorgeous garden trellis ideas for a fun pop of color and creativity.