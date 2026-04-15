The Scrub Daddy Hack That Makes Washing Dishes So Much Easier

Many of us have been using Scrub Daddy sponges for years to tackle dirty dishes. They look sweet and innocent with their happy faces, but they are actually powerful scrubbing tools that won't leave behind scratches. The key selling point for a Scrub Daddy is its ability to transform depending on the water temperature. It becomes a soft sponge when it's warm and a harder one when it's cold. However, Scrub Daddies have another functional feature not everyone knows about, even though it has been front and center the entire time. We're talking about the Scrub Daddy's mouth! It's not just a smile for appearance sake — the opening is meant to help with washing kitchen utensils as well.

Way back in 2012, Aaron Krause brought his Scrub Daddy invention onto "Shark Tank" (it's actually one of many iconic "Shark Tank" products still on the market today). During the pitch, Krause demonstrated the mouth's cleaning abilities, showing how it can efficiently scrub both sides of a kitchen utensil at once to help the user save some effort when hand-washing dishes. Yet, there are a lot of people that missed that segment, and much like Scrub Daddy's recycling rewards program, this is one perk that many are now just discovering.