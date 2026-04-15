The Scrub Daddy Hack That Makes Washing Dishes So Much Easier
Many of us have been using Scrub Daddy sponges for years to tackle dirty dishes. They look sweet and innocent with their happy faces, but they are actually powerful scrubbing tools that won't leave behind scratches. The key selling point for a Scrub Daddy is its ability to transform depending on the water temperature. It becomes a soft sponge when it's warm and a harder one when it's cold. However, Scrub Daddies have another functional feature not everyone knows about, even though it has been front and center the entire time. We're talking about the Scrub Daddy's mouth! It's not just a smile for appearance sake — the opening is meant to help with washing kitchen utensils as well.
Way back in 2012, Aaron Krause brought his Scrub Daddy invention onto "Shark Tank" (it's actually one of many iconic "Shark Tank" products still on the market today). During the pitch, Krause demonstrated the mouth's cleaning abilities, showing how it can efficiently scrub both sides of a kitchen utensil at once to help the user save some effort when hand-washing dishes. Yet, there are a lot of people that missed that segment, and much like Scrub Daddy's recycling rewards program, this is one perk that many are now just discovering.
Cleaning hacks behind the Scrub Daddy's smiling face
Whether you have cooking spoons covered in sauce or knives smeared with peanut butter, the Scrub Daddy's mouth can make cleaning quicker and easier. All you have to do is slide the utensil through the Scrub Daddy's giant smile and scrunch the head down vertically. Slide the item back out, and the mouth will clean every side of it simultaneously. Pretty cool, right?
The sponge's smile is great for cleaning everything from pot handles to spatula heads to butter knives. But there are actually several subtle benefits to using the Scrub Daddy around the kitchen sink, which might explain why pro cleaners call it a must-buy cleaning staple at Costco. The Scrub Daddy's eyes are also useful. If you place your fingers in the holes, you can hold onto the sponge from the center with just a pair of digits. This is helpful for cleaning glasses, bottles, and containers that are otherwise hard to reach the bottoms of with your whole hand. In addition, you can clean drinking straws by pushing them back and forth through the eyes. Need a quick strainer for your kitchen sink while doing dishes? Pop a Scrub Daddy into the opening of the drain, and it'll help keep large pieces of food from escaping through.