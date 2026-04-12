The Genius Way To Repurpose An Old Filing Cabinet For Your Garden

The first step in the conversion is to remove the drawers and set them aside, then lay the cabinet on its back (now becoming the bottom of the planter). Using a hacksaw or sheet metal shears, decide how to cut the sheet metal crosspieces that divide the rectangular opening where the drawers once were. Use a metal file or sandpaper to remove any sharp edges or burrs created when you cut out the crosspieces.

The cabinet may or may not have a bottom. If it does not, you'll need to put one in to close the end. Have your hardware store cut a piece of sheet metal to the size needed to fit in the space. Secure it with a construction adhesive like Liquid Nails. It is a good idea at this point to paint the cabinet with an exterior paint of some sort to avoid rusting and discoloration. Pick a color that goes well with backyard decor, or get creative with bright ones for a piece that pops. Lastly, drill some drainage holes through the bottom of the planter.

Move the cabinet to where you want it to be situated. If it is on the ground (as opposed to a patio or similar), you may need to level the area before you place it. You do not need to fill the entire cabinet with soil; in fact, it's impractical to do so. Instead, lay the drawers in the opening just to take up space and pack some other items around them (kitchen scraps like peanuts, yard waste, rocks, cardboard, or broken clay pots), then put a thick layer of landscape fabric in place. Fill the remaining cavity with soil, and you are ready to start planting.