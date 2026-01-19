Transform Old Filing Cabinets Into Gorgeous Bedroom Storage With A Vintage Twist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes, finding just the right piece of furniture for just the right price can be frustratingly difficult. You can spend so much time searching, and when you finally find the right piece that matches that vintage aesthetic you've been craving, it could come with a massive price tag. So, if you're looking for a fun project you can do at home for a low cost, you might want to head down to a local thrift store and seek out some filing cabinets to convert into beautiful, classy vintage nightstands.
For this vintage-inspired DIY project, you'll first need your filing cabinets. While they're typically pretty easy to find at a thrift store, you can also check Facebook Marketplace to find the perfect pieces. Next, you'll need some Krylon Spray Paint, preferably in an old-timey-looking color such as their sea glass or meringue yellow. If you want to make a set of side tables, you might need more than one can of paint, although you can always try to find complementary colors that fit your bedroom's ambience.
Additionally, you will need some contact paper to fully capture the feel of the piece, so finding a design such as this Ismoon Peel and Stick Wallpaper in vintage floral will really help bring everything together. You can also use decoupage paper, such as some Crtiin Decoupage Paper, but you will need some glue if you choose that route. If you want more than a nightstand, you can also upcycle a filing cabinet into an entryway storage piece.
Making your vintage filing cabinet side tables
Once you have your filing cabinets, you will need to sand the whole surface down so it can be ready for painting. This is the first step in our easy-to-follow guide on how to paint a filing cabinet, as sanding the cabinet will remove all the leftover paint and shmutz that might be on the metal. While using spray paint, you should apply it in an open area or an area with good ventilation, while wearing a mask and gloves for protection. Apply even, thick coats until you are satisfied with the result. To get the tough spots, you may need to know how to open a stuck filing cabinet if it wont' open.
After you let the paint dry completely, you are ready to start adding your decorative paper. If you choose to use contact paper, all you have to do is cut it to size and shape and apply it. You can wrap larger quantities of the cabinet, but a simpler effect could be made by applying the paper just to the drawer fronts. If you choose to use decoupage paper, you will need to precut the paper, apply a suitable glue, and then put the paper on the glue. No matter if you use contact or decoupage paper, as long as you pick the right pattern, you'll have some chic, vintage-looking nightstands.