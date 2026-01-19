Transform Old Filing Cabinets Into Gorgeous Bedroom Storage With A Vintage Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, finding just the right piece of furniture for just the right price can be frustratingly difficult. You can spend so much time searching, and when you finally find the right piece that matches that vintage aesthetic you've been craving, it could come with a massive price tag. So, if you're looking for a fun project you can do at home for a low cost, you might want to head down to a local thrift store and seek out some filing cabinets to convert into beautiful, classy vintage nightstands.

For this vintage-inspired DIY project, you'll first need your filing cabinets. While they're typically pretty easy to find at a thrift store, you can also check Facebook Marketplace to find the perfect pieces. Next, you'll need some Krylon Spray Paint, preferably in an old-timey-looking color such as their sea glass or meringue yellow. If you want to make a set of side tables, you might need more than one can of paint, although you can always try to find complementary colors that fit your bedroom's ambience.

Additionally, you will need some contact paper to fully capture the feel of the piece, so finding a design such as this Ismoon Peel and Stick Wallpaper in vintage floral will really help bring everything together. You can also use decoupage paper, such as some Crtiin Decoupage Paper, but you will need some glue if you choose that route. If you want more than a nightstand, you can also upcycle a filing cabinet into an entryway storage piece.