How To Upcycle An Old Filing Cabinet Into A Stunning Entryway Storage Piece

The entryway of your home, although often a small portion of space, makes a big statement when it comes to your home design. Aside from the exterior of your house (which is important in itself for your home's aesthetic), your entryway is your guests' first step into your domain and, as such, should effectively and intentionally introduce your overall home design. Not only is this space important for design, but as a much-used area, that requires a certain level of functionality. There is no shortage of entryway ideas and inspirations but if you're on a budget, these can simply be out of your reach. Fortunately, there's a useful upcycle project that can create a stunning entryway piece that'll serve both as an aesthetic staple and functional family storage.

This upcycle project uses old filing cabinets and transforms them into entryway furniture with a design flair and an area to store items like shoes, backpacks, etc. Thrifted file cabinets can cost as low as $20, and other materials like wallpaper, paint, or storage baskets, can be sourced at a low cost. It won't take too much skill for this upcycle so, if you're a beginner, don't be afraid to give it a try to boost your entryway design. You'll simply wrap the file cabinet in the wallpaper of your choice (or paint it in any color you wish) and lay it on its side to serve as a stunning entryway storage piece.