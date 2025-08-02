How To Upcycle An Old Filing Cabinet Into A Stunning Entryway Storage Piece
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The entryway of your home, although often a small portion of space, makes a big statement when it comes to your home design. Aside from the exterior of your house (which is important in itself for your home's aesthetic), your entryway is your guests' first step into your domain and, as such, should effectively and intentionally introduce your overall home design. Not only is this space important for design, but as a much-used area, that requires a certain level of functionality. There is no shortage of entryway ideas and inspirations but if you're on a budget, these can simply be out of your reach. Fortunately, there's a useful upcycle project that can create a stunning entryway piece that'll serve both as an aesthetic staple and functional family storage.
This upcycle project uses old filing cabinets and transforms them into entryway furniture with a design flair and an area to store items like shoes, backpacks, etc. Thrifted file cabinets can cost as low as $20, and other materials like wallpaper, paint, or storage baskets, can be sourced at a low cost. It won't take too much skill for this upcycle so, if you're a beginner, don't be afraid to give it a try to boost your entryway design. You'll simply wrap the file cabinet in the wallpaper of your choice (or paint it in any color you wish) and lay it on its side to serve as a stunning entryway storage piece.
Elegant or rustic, this upcycle fits any style
This project's cost is pretty minimal. You just need a file cabinet (which you may have on hand or is typically inexpensive at local thrift stores or on online platforms like Facebook Marketplace) and some wallpaper like the elegant Abyssaly black silk paper on Amazon. Once you have your file cabinet, select your preferred peel-and-stick wallpaper design that will fit the aesthetic you want and flow well with the rest of the home's design. Before you apply your wallpaper, remove the handles from the drawers. If you'd like, as @redeux_style did with her enviable entryway on Instagram, you can remove one drawer too and use that to place a lovely potted plant. If that's not your thing, skip it and simply apply your wallpaper, trim its edges, then lay your file cabinet on its side and choose your accent pieces to place on top! If wallpaper isn't your thing, you could always paint the file cabinet and use a paint pen or permanent marker to draw a design of your choice on the metal cabinet.
If you end up with a wooden cabinet, you can still use wallpaper or the painting trick but you may just need to sand it down and apply a primer first. However, we'd suggest not covering up this style's natural grain. For a wooden cabinet, simply paint it, remove its drawers, and lay it on its side to create the perfect farmhouse entryway idea that is bursting with charm complete with easily accessible storage cubbies. Add a wooden shelf with hooks above the cabinet for common items like jackets to transform your entryway into a well-designed mudroom. Rustic or elegant, this upcycle project can fit any home.