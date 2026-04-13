Easily Remove Makeup Stains From Bedding & Towels With A Cheap Bathroom Staple

Tired of fighting makeup stains on your bed sheets, bath towels, and other fabrics? That lingering foundation and stuck-on lipstick isn't easy to remove, but it is possible to make them disappear with the right stain removal solution. The answer just might be hiding in your bathroom's medicine cabinet.

Petroleum jelly, or Vaseline, is a household must-have because of its ability to solve many different problems, including chapped lips, diaper rash, and even removing sticker gunk. It's also a versatile skincare product — you can even rely on Vaseline to remove your makeup at the end of the day, thanks to its ability to break down various cosmetic products. And the next time you're facing makeup stains on your linens, you just might want to reach for this affordable bathroom staple, because do-it-all Vaseline can also remove makeup stains on fabric.

Makeup stains tend to fall into two categories: water-based or oil-based. While water-based stains can generally be removed with dish soap or some kind of acidic cleaning solution such as white vinegar, oil-based makeup stains like foundation and mascara are the harder of the two to remove. When oil-based makeup gets into the fibers of your sheets or towels, the oil repels water and water-based cleaning solutions you use, making these stains a challenge. That's where Vaseline comes in handy: Vaseline is made from petroleum jelly which, like oil stains themselves, doesn't mix with water. This slick jelly works to draw out the oil present in lipstick, foundation, and other stubborn makeup stains, lifting the stain out of your bedding, towels, and other fabrics.