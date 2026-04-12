Save Empty Glass Bottles And Turn Them Into Unique Light Features

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There are a number of clever ways glass bottles can be used as decor or storage items. They can become flower vases, customizable bird feeders, succulent terrariums, and so much more. One way of upcycling empty glass bottles is to transform them into unique light features like candle holders or, for our purposes today, cozy table lamps.

You can achieve a stunning bottle lamp by following a few simple steps. Any type of bottle will work for this project so long as it has a flat base. You can buy some online, but it's easier just to use a wine or spirit bottle. Depending on your preferences, you can either leave the labels in place or wash them off by soaking the bottle in a solution of hot water, vinegar, and soap, and scrubbing with a brush.

After the bottle is cleaned, you can add your design elements. One fun and creative decoration you could try is pasting some dried flowers and ferns to the bottle using Mod Podge. Working in sections using a small brush, apply a layer of glue and attach your flowers. Once all the flowers are stuck in place, give the whole bottle another coating of glue and allow it to dry. The bottle will have a slightly clouded effect from the glue, which could make for an exceptionally cozy kitchen lamp idea.