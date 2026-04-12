Save Empty Glass Bottles And Turn Them Into Unique Light Features
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There are a number of clever ways glass bottles can be used as decor or storage items. They can become flower vases, customizable bird feeders, succulent terrariums, and so much more. One way of upcycling empty glass bottles is to transform them into unique light features like candle holders or, for our purposes today, cozy table lamps.
You can achieve a stunning bottle lamp by following a few simple steps. Any type of bottle will work for this project so long as it has a flat base. You can buy some online, but it's easier just to use a wine or spirit bottle. Depending on your preferences, you can either leave the labels in place or wash them off by soaking the bottle in a solution of hot water, vinegar, and soap, and scrubbing with a brush.
After the bottle is cleaned, you can add your design elements. One fun and creative decoration you could try is pasting some dried flowers and ferns to the bottle using Mod Podge. Working in sections using a small brush, apply a layer of glue and attach your flowers. Once all the flowers are stuck in place, give the whole bottle another coating of glue and allow it to dry. The bottle will have a slightly clouded effect from the glue, which could make for an exceptionally cozy kitchen lamp idea.
How to add lights to your bottle lamp
The trickiest part of making a lamp from an old bottle is choosing how you're going to light it. There are plenty of DIY bottle lamp lighting kits available online. These kits come with the necessary wiring, socket, switch, plug, and harp for shade attachment. Using this option, you could either leave the cord exposed or carefully drill a hole in your bottle using a specialty drill bit made for glass. After the hole is made, you can snake the cord up through the bottle. You could also opt for a cordless rechargeable light, like a WILIT Wireless Bottle Lamp Shade.
Another route to take would be to make a hanging lamp, similar to a mason jar lighting feature. To do this, you will need to remove the bottom of your bottle and snake a lighting cord through the bottle neck to attach a bulb. You can do this by purchasing a cheap glass cutter or by soaking some yarn in rubbing alcohol, wrapping it around the base of the bottle, setting the yarn on fire, then dunking it in ice water to break the glass cleanly. Obviously, take care when doing this type of DIY and wear eye protection and heavy-duty gloves when working with glass and naked flames.
Another option would be simply to fill the bottle with battery-powered fairy lights. These provide a soft, cozy glow and make for excellent outdoor porch lamps or decorative centerpieces. Whichever method you choose, you'll end up with a fun light feature that is totally unique to your home.