Keep All Of Your Reusable Shopping Bags Organized With This Genius Folding Trick

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Plastic bags are convenient when you're making a quick trip to the grocery store. But for many, their harmful effects on the environment outweighs it all. Switching to reusable shopping bags is an easy way to steer clear of ones intended for single use. The only problem is, they can be a pain to organize. Some of us stuff them into a cabinet or drawer, while others fold them up like paper bags. Yet, there's an alternative folding method that's pretty brilliant. It helps reduce the size of reusable shopping bags, turning them into neat, little bundles that take up less space. It's a fantastic solution, especially if you're trying to find ways to prevent kitchen cabinet clutter.

Instagram user sisterpledgecleans shared this clever trick on her channel. You start out with a flat, reusable shopping bag, then make a series of folds until it's a small rectangle. The icing on the cake is that the bag's handles help hold the bundle together. Keep in mind that it's intended for shopping bags that don't have a sturdy, cardboard bottom. Although the method is simple, there is a trade off. Naturally, it takes more time than just stuffing your bags into a cabinet or folding them using a traditional method. But it's one of many kitchen storage and organization ideas that could be worth the extra effort!