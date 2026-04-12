Keep All Of Your Reusable Shopping Bags Organized With This Genius Folding Trick
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Plastic bags are convenient when you're making a quick trip to the grocery store. But for many, their harmful effects on the environment outweighs it all. Switching to reusable shopping bags is an easy way to steer clear of ones intended for single use. The only problem is, they can be a pain to organize. Some of us stuff them into a cabinet or drawer, while others fold them up like paper bags. Yet, there's an alternative folding method that's pretty brilliant. It helps reduce the size of reusable shopping bags, turning them into neat, little bundles that take up less space. It's a fantastic solution, especially if you're trying to find ways to prevent kitchen cabinet clutter.
Instagram user sisterpledgecleans shared this clever trick on her channel. You start out with a flat, reusable shopping bag, then make a series of folds until it's a small rectangle. The icing on the cake is that the bag's handles help hold the bundle together. Keep in mind that it's intended for shopping bags that don't have a sturdy, cardboard bottom. Although the method is simple, there is a trade off. Naturally, it takes more time than just stuffing your bags into a cabinet or folding them using a traditional method. But it's one of many kitchen storage and organization ideas that could be worth the extra effort!
Here's how to fold your reusable shopping bags for neat and tidy results
After you empty the groceries from your bag, flatten it out and place it on top of a hard surface. Begin by folding one of the sides inwards towards the center, using two separate folds. Crease it as you go. Repeat this with the opposite side — only the last fold should end on the first side of the bag, creating a vertical strip. Now, starting from the bottom, fold the bag upwards a couple of times so that you reach the top. Wrap the handles around the bundle, and they'll keep it from coming apart until you're ready to use it. Voila — no more unsightly stuffed bags!
You'll now have adorable bundles that'll be easier to organize because of how condensed they are. Place them inside of a bin, glass vase, or basket, then set the container in a cabinet, on a pantry shelf, or on an entryway table. You could also attach a JARLINK Over The Door Organizer to the back of a closet door so that you have somewhere to store them. The size is also more convenient if you like to keep reusable shopping bags in your car or toss a few in your purse. Just know that the time it takes to do the trick will speed up once you get in a little practice. And best of all, using reusable bags in general will help cut down on plastic waste at home.