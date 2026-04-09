Martha Stewart's Clever Indoor Storage Hack Uses An Unexpected Backyard Find

For decades now, Martha Stewart has been sharing tips and tricks to help people keep their homes organized and clean. In an old episode of her first weekly television show, "Martha Stewart Living," she shared a unique, natural way to create hanging peg storage with her guest, Conan O'Brien. A section of a tree branch is all you need for Stewart's hack — the smaller limbs on the branch act as pegs or hooks. She explained that by drilling through the wood and attaching it to your wall, you can make a rack that's perfect for hanging hats, jackets, or even dog leashes.

Stewart's DIY works perfectly as a wall-mounted coat rack that instantly saves you square footage if your entryway is rather small. This is an easy, inexpensive way to add vertical, hanging storage to any space while incorporating a bit of natural decor. For this project, Stewart gathered her own wood. "Well what really goes on with this is finding a nice birch branch, something that's maybe blown down in a storm," she said in the episode (via YouTube), adding jokingly, "We did not cut down our neighbor's tree." With a drill, a small saw, some screws, and a simple tree branch, Stewart shows that you can transform yard waste into beautiful hook storage. Martha Stewart's simple tip makes keeping an organized home a breeze and helps you add valuable storage without taking up any floor space.