Repurpose An Old Mason Jar Lid Into A Practical Item For Your Garden

Whether you're starting a vegetable garden, growing a variety of herbs, or planting flowers, it can be easy to forget which sprouts are which. Luckily, upcycling the flat portion of a few old Mason jar lids into cute garden markers fixes this problem in no time. For this project, you also need wooden or metal picks, plus outdoor Mod Podge (or another strong adhesive), to transform the flat lids into stakes that sit nicely in the soil. Alternatively, string could be used to hang your plant markers on structures in your garden, such as trellises or borders. Because these jar lids are made of metal, they should hold up well in outdoor conditions.

Depending on your style, you could simply write the plant names and any other important information on your Mason jar lids. Alternatively, make unique paper labels. Designing and printing paper markers with fun images of plants or produce to go along with the names makes this a way to reuse lids from glass jars to DIY stunning outdoor decor that's also functional. Those who are feeling super crafty can also make beautiful paper labels with scrapbook paper and materials. If you don't have enough Mason jar lids to craft a label for every plant you're planning to grow, other jar lids could also work for this project, as well as lids from metal cans.