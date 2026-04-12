Repurpose An Old Mason Jar Lid Into A Practical Item For Your Garden
Whether you're starting a vegetable garden, growing a variety of herbs, or planting flowers, it can be easy to forget which sprouts are which. Luckily, upcycling the flat portion of a few old Mason jar lids into cute garden markers fixes this problem in no time. For this project, you also need wooden or metal picks, plus outdoor Mod Podge (or another strong adhesive), to transform the flat lids into stakes that sit nicely in the soil. Alternatively, string could be used to hang your plant markers on structures in your garden, such as trellises or borders. Because these jar lids are made of metal, they should hold up well in outdoor conditions.
Depending on your style, you could simply write the plant names and any other important information on your Mason jar lids. Alternatively, make unique paper labels. Designing and printing paper markers with fun images of plants or produce to go along with the names makes this a way to reuse lids from glass jars to DIY stunning outdoor decor that's also functional. Those who are feeling super crafty can also make beautiful paper labels with scrapbook paper and materials. If you don't have enough Mason jar lids to craft a label for every plant you're planning to grow, other jar lids could also work for this project, as well as lids from metal cans.
Making the most adorable garden markers with Mason jar lids
Fix each label onto the flat front of a Mason jar lid with outdoor Mod Podge to ensure your plant markers hold up in the rain. After securing the label onto the metal, apply about three top coats, letting the Mod Podge dry in between. This seals your design onto the jar lid. Alternatively, you can use a strong glue, such as E6000, to attach the label, then apply a clear spray sealer onto the project at the end. For a more rustic look, skip these steps and use a permanent marker to write the plant information on each lid.
Now, create a hole in the top of the metal garden marker with a nail or a hole punch. String the wire of a floral pick through the hole several times, attaching it to the small stake. Otherwise, this genius way to reuse old jar lids is extremely versatile; you can use supplies you already have on hand to customize the perfect markers for your garden. A chopstick, paint stir stick, a skewer, or even a popsicle stick could be glued onto the back of the jar lid. Metal options, such as skewers or plant supports, can also be attached to the back of your jar lid. Alternatively, twine can be looped through the hole in your lid and used to hang your markers from existing garden posts.