The Part Of Your Kitchen Floors HGTV's Mike Holmes Says Matters Most

If you're in the process of building or replacing your kitchen floor, you've probably spent a lot of time thinking what type of flooring would be best to use. This is crucial because whatever material you choose needs to be able to withstand consistent foot traffic, food spills, and heavy items that drop unexpectedly. As important as this choice is, HGTV's Mike Holmes says that the part of your kitchen floor that matters most is the subfloor that's underneath it.

"It may not be obvious, but the MOST IMPORTANT thing about your kitchen floor is what's underneath," Holmes writes for his blog, Make It Right. Your home's subfloor is the floor that rest beneath your finished flooring and is typically made from either plywood, concrete, or cut lumber. The subfloor is directly attached to the floor joists and provides structural integrity as well as a level surface on which to lay future flooring material.

One of the reasons the subfloor is necessary is that finished flooring is not strong enough to withstand consistent use without structural support underneath. However, the important question that Holmes says needs to be asked is: "Is the subfloor as strong as it needs to be for the material you want to put on top of it?" The answer will not only determine the flooring material you choose, but whether more extensive repairs are necessary.