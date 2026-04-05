The Thrift Store Find That Makes Shoe Clutter Disappear

If you don't enjoy tripping over the shoes left behind in your home's entryways, you're not alone (after all, shoes seem to naturally collect here, tripping us all!). The solution to corralling your shoe clutter piling up around doors, inside, and near doormats outside your home? An old-school locker. Lockers can end up at thrift stores once they've been decommissioned from schools, gyms, and others' homes, and if you're lucky enough to come across one, it can be a simple decluttering hack. You can use the locker's storage space as a home for all of those loose shoes dotting your home's floors.

Sure, lockers might be reminiscent of your high school's hallways — but they can also look sleek, surprisingly elevated, and even on-trend, thanks to the recent onslaught of storage solutions that mimic the old-school locker look. Thrifted lockers, too, can look modern and perfectly at home in your entryway or another room, especially if you add a personal touch, like matte or satin paint in a hue that complements the surrounding space.

As it usually goes with thrifting, you never quite know whether you'll encounter stackable cubby-sized lockers, single tall lockers, or other variations, but here's the good news: Pretty much any locker style can work as a shoe storage solution in your home with customizations or tweaks, such as extra interior shelves. So, no matter what kind you come across while thrifting, it'll do the trick to keep clutter out of your entryways and hallways.