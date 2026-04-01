Say Goodbye To Entryway Shoe Clutter With This DIY Storage Solution

Your entryway can be one of the trickiest places in your home to keep clean and organized. Between keys, purses, hats, coats, and, most importantly, shoes, this area can get very cluttered. Not only will the space be cluttered, but, without proper storage for shoes, your home can get very dirty quickly as mud, dust, and grime get tracked in. To keep things neat and clean, you can build a shoe rack designed by Shaw Woodworking DIY on YouTube. This design is great for organization because it provides plenty of space for shoes, has a flat top shelf for other entryway items, and keeps your shoes easily accessible at a slant.

To build this great shoe rack, you'll first need several tools. This project requires several precise cuts, so a table saw will work best. If you don't have a table saw, but still need to clean up your entryway, this common thrift store find doubles as a smart shoe storage solution. To hold everything together, you'll need wood glue and nails, and some sort of stain or finish to protect the wood and keep everything looking pretty for years to come. You can use spare boards, as long as they are sturdy wood, to assemble the shoe rack, and you will just need to cut them to size. If you are looking to organize your shoes beyond the entryway, you'll love this sleek storage solution.