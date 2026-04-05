Upgrade Your Dull-Looking Cabinet Doors With An Affordable DIY Anyone Can Do

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The look of our kitchens is one of the most important design elements of our home. If you are unhappy with that look, the challenge is that changing your cabinet's appearance tends to be a very big job. I'm a professional woodworker with decades of experience, and I find the idea daunting. New cabinets are a huge investment. Painting your cabinets, while less expensive, is still a significant undertaking from a DIY perspective — with results depending on your skill level. One particular technique that is often overlooked when looking to upgrade your cabinets is one called glazing.

Glazing is the process of adding color to an already finished cabinet door (regardless of the cabinet door style) or other furniture. By applying an oil-based stain you can modify the look of the piece in a huge variety of ways. I will often change the whole piece by glazing it, highlighting open grain and adding a new, uniform tone to the whole item. But by using a bit of imagination and adjusting your application, with glazing, you can add shadows, highlight shapes and shadow lines, and even imitate an aging process. It's quite versatile.

Never heard of glazing? Don't feel bad, it is not widely practiced. One reason for that might be because it has so many variations that the process isn't thought of as just one thing. But its versatile nature is also why it can be a great method to affordably upgrade your dull cabinets. It's one of many cabinet-related easy and affordable kitchen upgrades. The technique is not difficult to master, and the results can be stunning.