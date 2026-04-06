This Shoe Rack Hack Is Perfect For Tiny Bathrooms With No Cabinets

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The bathroom is a high-use area in most homes, making it crucial to have everything you need on hand when you're using the space. Of course, this becomes a struggle in small homes, where storage is minimal, especially if there are no cabinets in sight. Suddenly finding a spot for everything you need becomes a bit chaotic. Fortunately, there are ways to do storage in a small bathroom that don't cost a fortune, or cause you to keep all your toiletries in the room next door. One pretty genius one starts with a simple shoe rack with a two-tiered shelf.

The way this show rack hack works is by utilizing the dead space under your cabinet-free sink (though you can also use it at the end of your tub, or anywhere else that's being underused). It's renter-friendly, low cost, easy to assemble, and requires no renovations to install. If you've been considering under-the-sink bathroom storage ideas to keep your space organized, but aren't sure where to begin, this hack has you covered. Best of all, there's no real DIY experience required, making this the perfect little upgrade for any creative experience level.