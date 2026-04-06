This Shoe Rack Hack Is Perfect For Tiny Bathrooms With No Cabinets
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The bathroom is a high-use area in most homes, making it crucial to have everything you need on hand when you're using the space. Of course, this becomes a struggle in small homes, where storage is minimal, especially if there are no cabinets in sight. Suddenly finding a spot for everything you need becomes a bit chaotic. Fortunately, there are ways to do storage in a small bathroom that don't cost a fortune, or cause you to keep all your toiletries in the room next door. One pretty genius one starts with a simple shoe rack with a two-tiered shelf.
The way this show rack hack works is by utilizing the dead space under your cabinet-free sink (though you can also use it at the end of your tub, or anywhere else that's being underused). It's renter-friendly, low cost, easy to assemble, and requires no renovations to install. If you've been considering under-the-sink bathroom storage ideas to keep your space organized, but aren't sure where to begin, this hack has you covered. Best of all, there's no real DIY experience required, making this the perfect little upgrade for any creative experience level.
Assembling your new space-saving bathroom storage
To make this storage hack work in your home, you'll need to buy a two or three-tiered shelf that's in a bathroom-friendly material, like IKEA's bamboo VASSKAR Shoe Rack, or a metal one like Nbwxcwbs' Narrow Hallway Shoe Organizer. Measure the space you hope to fill before purchasing the product to make sure all dimensions fit your bathroom. Another thing to consider is assembly. Check the packaging to make sure it comes with all the necessary tools and hardware to put together. With your chosen under-sink storage secured, it's time to make some small-space magic happen.
Follow the directions on your product's packaging to put the shoe rack together, and slide it under your sink, or anywhere else it works in your space. Top it with rolled towels, extra toilet paper, or your bathroom scale. If you want small bathroom ideas that don't skimp out on storage or style, this is a great one to try, especially if you're a creative person. Think outside of the box as you customize. Change the color with stain or paint, or top the rack with tiles or wood planks to keep smaller toiletries from falling through the rungs. Stack wicker baskets on the top level to add height and enhance the rustic vibes. There's no wrong way to style your new, affordable, and eye-catching under-sink storage.