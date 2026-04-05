Turn An Old Shoe Box Into The Cutest Keepsake Storage Trunk

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Shoes often come in bulky cardboard boxes that take up room in closets and under beds. Instead of letting these boxes clutter your space, put them to use as adorable keepsake trunks. Crafting a box for nostalgic home items is one of the many ways old shoe boxes can be used around a home and garden.

Shoe boxes are already the right size and shape to store many household items. In fact, there's also a hack that repurposes shoe boxes for kitchen storage. This packaging is popular for upcycling projects because it's often made of cardboard. Although it's thick, corrugated cardboard is easy to alter and dress up with common crafting materials. Designing this vintage-inspired keepsake box requires only basic household tools, including a pair of scissors, painter's tape, spray adhesive, an X-Acto knife, a hot glue gun, and a craft iron. The other necessary materials are also easy to find at local craft stores and big box chains, as you'll need several kinds of fabric, a leather handle, and iron-on patches with a similar aesthetic.

These are all the items used in the original design created by @tinalemec. Her finished product is remarkably adorable with its light blue gingham-patterned exterior, ruffled trim, and cozy patch embellishments. The bright red fabric interior and leather handle also contribute to the cute, old-fashioned appearance. All it takes to create a similar upcycled keepsake box is to mirror her crafting steps.