How To Repurpose An Old Shoebox For Better Kitchen Storage And Organization
If it seems like there's never enough storage space for all of the accoutrements that belong in your kitchen, it could be frustrating dealing with clutter. One way to minimize the chaos of the mess is with a simple DIY storage device made from an old shoebox. Repurposing the lid or a second shoebox into an organizer with dividers creates compartmentalized spaces within the box for an easy way to separate small items from one another. Whether you need room for sugar packets, tea bags, or K-cups, this is one of those small kitchen organization ideas that's easy on the budget, since shoeboxes are the kind of thing you likely already own.
The larger the shoebox, the more space you'll have for storage. A box that once held tall boots is a good choice, as it's wider and longer than the average shoebox. It might also be sturdier than some basic shoeboxes, which means it'll be more durable and likely last longer. Look for a box that has a detached lid rather than a hinged lid, as it'll be easier to work with and you won't have to worry about making a perfect cut to remove the lid. The lid should also be deep enough to cover most of the side walls of the shoebox. If it isn't, use a second shoebox that's about the same size as the first.
Transforming a shoebox into a simple storage system for the kitchen
To make dividers for the box, set the box lid on a table. If using a second box, place it upside down. Use a ruler and pencil to divide the cardboard surface into four equal rectangles or squares. Cut the cardboard along the lines, extending the cuts down the sides to make four equal pieces. If you have any shoeboxes left over, you can use them for a dresser drawer decluttering DIY.
Set the open shoebox on the table and place the four sections inside so that their walls make a plus shape in the center. Arranging it this way creates four equal compartments for storing small items. Rotate the lids or shift them around to make larger open areas inside the box, such as one large section and two smaller ones. Make several of these storage boxes for different kitchen purposes. At meal-prep time, you could use one quadrant to hold spices as you cook and another to hold your measuring spoons before you use them. Another box could be left with one large section to hold items such as straws and another section for plastic cutlery. There are so many smart shoebox repurposing hacks for all areas of the house, such as the closet or bathroom. Wherever you use the shoeboxes, they can be painted, or covered in contact paper or a stick-on shelf liner for a decorative touch.