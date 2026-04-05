What To Do If You Find A Snake Hole In Your Yard

Numerous types of wildlife can dig around your property, including rodents, groundhogs, raccoons, skunks, and even feral cats. You might also wonder if there's a snake living in a hole you stumble upon in your yard. In most cases, you can let any possible snake alone without taking further action. Whether you're concerned for your family's safety over venomous snakes, or are ophidiophobic, there are valid reasons you may want to determine if a questionable hole in the ground currently belongs to a snake. If this is indeed the case, your next course of action could involve filling in the hole or calling an expert for professional removal services. (Never, ever attempt to stick your hand inside any questionable hole in your yard!)

First, it's important to note that snakes cannot dig holes themselves, but will instead take over and occupy holes created by other animals for hibernation purposes. So if you're trying to determine whether the holes in your yard are from snakes or squirrels, for example, know that it's possible for a snake to use a hole previously dug by a squirrel. While the only surefire way to identify a snake hole is to witness one of these reptiles slither in or out of it, seeing snake skin or droppings can be other signs that the hole might belong to a snake. Snake poop tends to look like large, dark brown tubes that may have a white chalk-like substances on the ends. An unobstructed entrance can also indicate a snake may have slithered around the area recently, especially if the outer edges are smooth rather than jagged from digging motions belonging to another animal.