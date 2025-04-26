The Best Way To Tell If The Holes In Your Yard Are From Snakes Or Squirrels
So, you've spotted some holes in your yard (or perhaps stumbled right into one, ouch), and now you're wondering what animal may be digging tunnels through your grass: squirrels, or snakes? The answer can actually be quite important. Culprits like squirrels won't pose much harm to you (though your landscaping is another story) since they aren't typically known to bite. If it's snakes you've got, then you may be at risk of painful and sometimes venomous nips. It can be difficult to tell the difference. However, with a little visual inspection, you have a good chance of determining if a hole is inhabited by a squirrel or a snake.
Contrary to popular belief, there's no such thing as true snake holes since they don't dig holes. What does happen, however, is that snakes will take over holes already dug by other animals, like squirrels. This is part of what makes it difficult to determine the type of hole in your yard. What you can pay attention to instead is the characteristics of a hole that would make it enticing to a snake, as well as some visible signs that it's more likely inhabited by your neighborly squirrels.
Squirrels versus snakes, here's what to know
Since squirrels do the digging, let's focus on them first. Holes dug by ground squirrels will be around two inches in diameter, per Critter Control. Additionally, they love company, so keep an eye out for multiple holes. Since you really don't want to stick your face up close without knowing what's in it, check the external appearance to try and determine if squirrels remain or if it's a snake that's now calling the hole home.
Upon inspection, if there is food debris at the entrance, like fruit scraps or nutshells, then you likely have an active squirrel situation. However, if there's no debris, but there is scat with remains of animals, then you may have snakes. Other evidence snakes may leave behind are snake skins and wavy lines in the soil from their movements.
Once you've got a good idea what critter it is based on this visual evidence, you can look into how to get rid of burrowing animals in your yard. This can include DIY projects like homemade squirrel repellent and planting marigolds to deter snakes. For both critters, fixing fencing and general yard upkeep can help. Keep your fingers crossed for cobwebs, though, as they'll indicate the hole hasn't been used in a while. An inactive hole is your best-case scenario. When in doubt, or if you just don't want to face the holes alone, reach out to your local pest professional to expertly take care of the situation for you.