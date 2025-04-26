The Best Way To Tell If The Holes In Your Yard Are From Snakes Or Squirrels

Since squirrels do the digging, let's focus on them first. Holes dug by ground squirrels will be around two inches in diameter, per Critter Control. Additionally, they love company, so keep an eye out for multiple holes. Since you really don't want to stick your face up close without knowing what's in it, check the external appearance to try and determine if squirrels remain or if it's a snake that's now calling the hole home.

Upon inspection, if there is food debris at the entrance, like fruit scraps or nutshells, then you likely have an active squirrel situation. However, if there's no debris, but there is scat with remains of animals, then you may have snakes. Other evidence snakes may leave behind are snake skins and wavy lines in the soil from their movements.

Once you've got a good idea what critter it is based on this visual evidence, you can look into how to get rid of burrowing animals in your yard. This can include DIY projects like homemade squirrel repellent and planting marigolds to deter snakes. For both critters, fixing fencing and general yard upkeep can help. Keep your fingers crossed for cobwebs, though, as they'll indicate the hole hasn't been used in a while. An inactive hole is your best-case scenario. When in doubt, or if you just don't want to face the holes alone, reach out to your local pest professional to expertly take care of the situation for you.