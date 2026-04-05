Neither Baskets Nor Shelves — Just This Genius Curtain Rod Hack For Tiny Bathrooms

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Having a small bathroom isn't always easy, especially when it comes to toilet paper storage. Only so much will fit into the closet or under the sink, after all. And finding new and creative places to stash toilet paper can feel impossible. Fortunately, with a couple of curtain rods, you could place an out-of-the-way solution for all your stash practically anywhere, and you can do it without ever installing an actual shelf.

The way this handy hack works is simply by wedging two tension bars into the narrow space above a toilet, sink, or doorway, and sliding items onto them. You may already use tension rods to create a clever towel storage solution for small bathrooms, arranging the rods like a shelf to stack folded towels. This version works a similar way, with the rods placed parallel to one another a few inches apart to create an instant makeshift shelf for holding packs of toilet paper, paper towels, and other light but bulky items that need organizing on top. Create as many levels as you like, placing them at any height wherever they'll fit, whether over the toilet or the above the bathroom door. While this hack is easy to use for any DIYer and versatile, this is also one of those clever small modern bathroom ideas that prove form and function can coexist by offering a minimalist vibe with clean lines and a neutral overall design. You're able to remove, adjust, and reinstall the posts without the need for fasteners in the walls, making it a great solution for homeowners and renters alike.