Turn IKEA's Affordable Mini Teacups Into Cutesy Home Decor You'll Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If two things go together, it's the relaxing ambience of a flickering candle and the warm hug that is a good cup of tea. Finding a way to transform this feeling into decor isn't as difficult as you think, and IKEA has the perfect product to start making your tea party aesthetic dreams come true — the DUKTIG 8 piece cup and saucer playset. This isn't a "give an old teacup new life and turn it into a charming light feature" type of project. Rather, it's an entire mini-makeover that turns a child's playset into whimsical decor straight out of Alice's Wonderland.

The way this IKEA hack works is by first decorating the plain pastel cups and saucers, and then gluing them together into cute little stacks, into which candles can be added. You could use these to create a lovely tea party tablescape, or add a pop of color and charm to a reading corner, fireplace mantle, or even a bedroom. The best thing about this project is the cost and versatility. For the 4 cups and 4 saucers, you only pay $6.99, and if you're not a fan of pastels, the dishes can be covered in a wide range of paint and marker colors to create a new look.