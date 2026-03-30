14 Menards Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring

As the signs of spring start to appear all around us, it's time for your inner DIYer to come out of hibernation and begin refreshing the home and yard. That means projects, projects, projects — the decorating and gardening we want to do, the household updates we have to do, and the cleaning chores we hate to do. It may not be all fun and games, but it could be a little easier and more efficient with a stop at Menards. Thanks to the home improvement center's famously exhaustive product catalog, you'll find deals on nearly all the disparate items homeowners need to make the season a success, from bags of potting soil for the container garden to the cleaners, storage bins, and baskets that help you keep a tidy house.

Menards offers more than just the convenience of its one-stop-shop layout. When you need to stock up, the discounts are hard to overlook. You'll see sales throughout the spring season on all kinds of items to make your home look amazing, feel comfortable, and stay organized. Then, you get to tack on special rebates, like the store's popular 11% in-store credit. After grabbing these spring essentials and sending in any available rebate forms, you may get a healthy check in the mail just in time for a return trip to load up on your summer gear.