14 Menards Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring
As the signs of spring start to appear all around us, it's time for your inner DIYer to come out of hibernation and begin refreshing the home and yard. That means projects, projects, projects — the decorating and gardening we want to do, the household updates we have to do, and the cleaning chores we hate to do. It may not be all fun and games, but it could be a little easier and more efficient with a stop at Menards. Thanks to the home improvement center's famously exhaustive product catalog, you'll find deals on nearly all the disparate items homeowners need to make the season a success, from bags of potting soil for the container garden to the cleaners, storage bins, and baskets that help you keep a tidy house.
Menards offers more than just the convenience of its one-stop-shop layout. When you need to stock up, the discounts are hard to overlook. You'll see sales throughout the spring season on all kinds of items to make your home look amazing, feel comfortable, and stay organized. Then, you get to tack on special rebates, like the store's popular 11% in-store credit. After grabbing these spring essentials and sending in any available rebate forms, you may get a healthy check in the mail just in time for a return trip to load up on your summer gear.
Glass cleaner
Longer days allow more outdoor activities, but they also let more light pour through the windows to highlight every smear, smudge, and speck of spring pollen. It's window-cleaning season, so get your glass spray ready. Stock up on Zep Streak-Free Glass Cleaner to handle the windows, doors, and mirrors around the home during the semi-annual deep clean. If you're worried about running low with just a few spray bottles, you can always grab a gallon refill or two to get you through.
Patriot Lighting solar landscape lights
Solar lights supply an easy way to brighten your patio and walking paths and highlight your favorite features in the landscaping. Menards carries landscape lights in designs ranging from traditional to modern, many at affordable prices that make it easy to fill an entire yard. The Patriot Lighting brand includes basic products like Solar Integrated LED Frisco Black Landscape Light (priced at under $1) alongside more ornate options like the rustic Stonehouse Solar LED Path Landscape Light. Curating a selection of styles for strategic placement will give your refreshed outdoor spaces an elegant accent.
Drawer organizers
As the warm weather revitalizes your backyard and garden, your indoor spaces should get an equally important refresh to kick off the season. Finding better organization systems is a key part of any spring cleaning plan. For a lot of us, cluttered drawers in the kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom are great places to start. Menards has dozens of organizers to maintain a divided and sensibly arranged collection of items, including standalone pieces or complete sets like the Smart Design Clear 5-Piece Drawer Organizer.
Batteries
As you tick off each item on your annual maintenance checklist, you'll slowly start to realize how crucial batteries will be to your success. Filling out an emergency kit? Checking your smoke detectors? Installing outdoor lighting? You'll need batteries at every turn. Take advantage of Menards everyday sales and add-on rebates, and load up on an assortment of disposable and rechargeable batteries to keep your tools and devices working reliably.
Potting soil
While you're rejuvenating your personal space, don't forget about creating a comfy spot for the plants that bring color, texture, and life to your home and backyard. Even if you try all the money-saving gardening hacks to reduce your soil needs (don't toss those plastic water bottles!), green thumbs have to stock up to keep their garden and containers thriving. Whatever your preference, Menards likely has you covered, carrying inexpensive non-organic mixes and organic varieties like Back to the Roots Organic Potting Mix. Spring sales bring extra savings, and rebates could return the most avid gardeners a substantial credit.
Air filters
Once the seasons change, it's only a matter of time before your A/C kicks on for its first use of the year. Ideally, you'll have an annual inspection to make sure everything's good to go. But in the very least, changing your air filters frequently is an easy DIY maintenance task that can go a long way in keeping costs down and your home comfortable. Menards has a full selection to fit your system, with products like the BestAir Basic Allergen MERV 8 Pleated Filter including extra volume pricing rebates on top of their normal sales.
Bird seed
Turning your backyard into a vibrant bird haven this spring doesn't have to be hard or expensive. Lean on a few hacks to create clever DIY bird feeders from old plant pots or other leftover household items, and grab a few bags of seed from Menards to fill them. Take advantage of sale prices on mixes for cardinals and finches, or get all-purpose blends like KAYTEE Birders' Paradise Blend Wild Bird Food to feed a bevy of birds all year.
Storage totes
Cycling out seasonal gear and decor always brings questions of storage to the fore. Savvy homeowners wanting to save space and store their items with confidence in the garage or basement know to get uniform, stackable heavy-duty totes, and Menards has the array to fit varying budgets and needs. Get some simple 18-Gallon Black Storage Totes, or upgrade to low-priced bins with snap-on lids or gasket tops to better lock up and protect your items.
Ant baits
A lot of homeowners suffer the annual battle with ants that invade pantries, garages, and more when the weather allows. While you're trying to restrict them by caulking entry points or driving them away with your natural DIY repellent spray, add another layer of defense with ant baits. Ants bring the bait to the colony, and the poison eliminates it from within. Many find relief from minor ant problems in just a few days. Try out solutions like standard Terro Liquid Ant Baits or the more versatile and value-priced Terro Multi-Surface Liquid Ant Baits.
Lawn and leaf bags
Leaves and litter are both an up-front and ongoing problem as you jump into your spring lawn care routine. Stay prepared by keeping plenty of bags on hand to help you get rid of all the twigs, weeds, dead vegetation, and grass clippings as you revive your backyard. The 30-Gallon Paper Lawn and Leaf Bags at Menards come in a five-pack to get you started, but you'll want to pick up a decent supply for managing your lawn and garden throughout the season.
Laundry detergent
Spring is your washing machine's time to shine. As you do your regular refresh of household linens, go the extra mile by tossing in your shower curtains, drapes, sofa cushion covers, and area rugs (as long as the care labels allow it). Menards has the stain fighters, detergents, and deodorizers to clean soft materials throughout the house. You'll find top-rated name-brand products as well as low-priced options like Era Liquid Laundry Detergent to help you save money as you work through your seasonal washing.
Mosquito repellents
While ants are coming inside, mosquitoes are most likely terrorizing you outside. Gardening, home projects, and any kind of activity on the patio or in your yard become a lot more frustrating if you don't have anything to stop the constant buzzing and biting. Thankfully, Menards has a lot of options to suit your situation. Spray on some OFF! Mosquito Repellent while doing yard work, or use a Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller when dining al fresco. If you need, you can even take an integrated approach with the various granules, coils, foggers, and wearables that the store carries.
Storage baskets
For utility and aesthetics, you can't go wrong with some new baskets to help you get organized around the house. Grab some durable and easy-to-clean plastic bins for your bathroom and kitchen cabinets, or pick up decorative containers like the Designer's Image 38-Quart Cotton Rope Storage Basket. Or, meet somewhere in the middle with functional and fashionable items like the low-cost Starplast 4-Quart White Wicker Décor Storage Basket.
Vinegar
If you like tackling spring tasks with natural solutions, vinegar is one of the most essential tools you can keep on hand. Standard distilled white vinegar provides assorted benefits across a number of jobs, like deodorizing laundry, removing soap scum, and general surface cleaning. Outside, vinegar can clean up mold and moss growth on structures and deal with rusty spots on outdoor furniture as you prep your patio for the warm weather. Menards also has concentrated cleaning vinegar like Worry Free 30% Cleaning Vinegar, a great solution for all of the above as well as occasional weed control.