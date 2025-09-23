How To Make A Simple DIY Repellent To Keep Ants Away Naturally

Ants are social animals, so if you see one walking across your kitchen floor, others may soon follow. If an ant finds water or food in your home, it will leave a pheromone trail back to its colony so that other ants can return to the same source. It's also likely that the ant you saw was following a previous ant's trail. That's why killing a single ant doesn't solve your ant problem. You need a good repellent to keep the rest of the colony away. You could buy a commercial pesticide, but many of them contain compounds that can have numerous negative health effects, especially on children. You may also have to worry about getting rid of ants without harming pets. There are many essential oils that you can use instead – extracts from natural plant material that don't contain synthetic chemicals. A very effective one is patchouli oil.

Patchouli oil has many uses that benefit human health, but it has the opposite effect on bacteria, fungi, and pests, including ants. Patchouli won't make ants feel less stressed, relieve their dry skin, or control their dandruff like the oil is touted to do for humans. But it'll kill them or, at the very least, drive them away. Patchouli oil has been found by one study published in the journal Acta Tropica to be 84% effective in killing three common species of ants when the oil was directly applied to them. The repellent effect was even stronger: 96% of ants avoided the side of a dish that had patchouli oil on it and went to the side that didn't. A study published in Neotropical Entomology found that 50% of ants died when patchouli oil was applied as a fumigant. Let's talk about how to use it effectively.