Sick Of Light Creeping In Through Your Curtains? Try This Clever Hanging Trick
There are many benefits to hanging curtains in our homes, and blocking the sun tops many of our lists. So when you're trying to watch a movie on a lazy afternoon, the last thing you want is to have light peeking through the middle of the curtains. But did you know that there's an easy way to prevent light from coming in without having to manually try and scrunch the curtains together? It's a simple trick that would especially be useful in a fun media room that could use some darkening, and it all has to do with how you thread the panels onto the rod; simply overlap them at their holes.
Unfortunately, it's not meant to work with all types of curtains — just ones with grommets at their tops. They're a popular style that requires weaving the rod through the holes using a back-and-forth technique. Most people hang one grommet panel, then move onto the next. This results in curtains that can easily slide open in the middle whenever you want to let in some sunlight. However, if you're okay sacrificing that feature so light doesn't sneak in between the panels (because, hey, some of us like a dark cave), then pause when you get to the last two grommets on the first curtain. From there, intertwine the panels instead of keeping them separated, which will let you close up the gap entirely.
Here's how to do the brilliant light-blocking curtain trick
Take your curtain rod and begin threading the end through the first grommet. Do so from the front, which can help with shielding light from the side of the window. Go through each grommet, but don't thread it through the final two holes. Grab your other curtain panel and set it on top of the first, so the grommets line up. Now, thread the rod through the two overlapped grommets, then continue on with the rest of the second panel. Secure your rod to the wall and straighten the panels so they're nice and even. It should look like you have one giant curtain.
Without a gap between the curtains, you won't get pesky beams of sunshine popping through. Pair the trick with a soothing living room paint color and you might never want to leave your home. As already mentioned, you won't be able to part the curtains completely in the middle. But that might not be a problem if you're a day sleeper, or if you're trying to keep your home as dark and cool as possible in a sweltering summer. You could always slide them inwards, though, if you just want temporary light. The trick could be done with multiple panels, as well. Overlap the grommets at each opening — or, do so only in pairs if you want some light blockage while still having the option to separate them.