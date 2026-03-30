Sick Of Light Creeping In Through Your Curtains? Try This Clever Hanging Trick

There are many benefits to hanging curtains in our homes, and blocking the sun tops many of our lists. So when you're trying to watch a movie on a lazy afternoon, the last thing you want is to have light peeking through the middle of the curtains. But did you know that there's an easy way to prevent light from coming in without having to manually try and scrunch the curtains together? It's a simple trick that would especially be useful in a fun media room that could use some darkening, and it all has to do with how you thread the panels onto the rod; simply overlap them at their holes.

Unfortunately, it's not meant to work with all types of curtains — just ones with grommets at their tops. They're a popular style that requires weaving the rod through the holes using a back-and-forth technique. Most people hang one grommet panel, then move onto the next. This results in curtains that can easily slide open in the middle whenever you want to let in some sunlight. However, if you're okay sacrificing that feature so light doesn't sneak in between the panels (because, hey, some of us like a dark cave), then pause when you get to the last two grommets on the first curtain. From there, intertwine the panels instead of keeping them separated, which will let you close up the gap entirely.