The Soothing Living Room Paint Color Everyone Is Choosing This Year
Recent trends have been all about creating cozy, comforting, and personality-filled spaces. Whether this is accomplished through doing away with perfect kitchens, filling shelves with beloved knick-knacks, or embracing textures and materials that bring the outdoors in, one thing is abundantly clear: bland and colorless home design aesthetics are horribly outdated. If you've been itching for a change in your living room that packs plenty of color without overwhelming the senses, there's one trending paint shade that's worth checking out — olive green.
"Hands down, my favorite living room color for 2026 is rich olive green," designer Jessica Hobson shared in an interview with Homes & Gardens. "It's not easy to find a grounding neutral that isn't boring, but this is definitely it: interesting and soothing. It's cozy in the winter and comes to life in the spring and fall. It also plays so well with so many colors." After a few years of lighter sage tones dominating home palettes, they're starting to feel a bit bland. Olive green takes the same ideas that made sage such a success — it's a color that draws from nature, but it's a twist on traditional neutrals like brown and gray — and deepens it.
While it might be a bit intimidating to coat your walls in such a saturated tone, this color is exceptionally easy to work with, especially in a space that's meant to be cozy and comforting, like a living room. "It's timeless, elegant and perfect for the softer, more relaxed mood people are leaning toward after a hectic first half of the decade," designer Arianna Castro said in an interview with The Spruce. With the right styling, you'll be left with a living room that feels equal parts fashion-forward and soothing.
How to style an olive green living room
Thankfully, there are plenty of colors that go with olive green, so if you're planning to incorporate this shade into your living room's palette, there are tons of different directions you can go. Before you start getting into the details of your design, however, it's a good idea to determine the effect you want to create in your space. Do you want to lean into the earthy feel of olive green and create a soothing, nature-inspired oasis, or would you rather create some contrast to liven and highlight the color?
If it's the former, browns, other greens, taupe, and cream will be your best friends. These cozy shades flow beautifully with the warm brown tones within the green and help create a design that feels seamless. Natural materials like linen, wood, leather, and rattan will help to complete the look, and a real plant or two will bring the outdoors in even more. If this feels too heavy for you, you can also break things up with some subtle light blue to mimic the look of a clear sky while still sticking with colors found in the natural world.
As for creating a moody contrast, you'll want to flow over to the other side of the color wheel. Pink, orange, and red accents will play off your olive walls, making both colors pop. To avoid the accidental Christmas look, stick with very deep or orange-toned reds and mix in a solid amount of other neutrals. With a color so bold outfitting the walls, you won't have to put a ton of work into styling, so choose pieces that you are happy to let shine.