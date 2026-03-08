The Soothing Living Room Paint Color Everyone Is Choosing This Year

Recent trends have been all about creating cozy, comforting, and personality-filled spaces. Whether this is accomplished through doing away with perfect kitchens, filling shelves with beloved knick-knacks, or embracing textures and materials that bring the outdoors in, one thing is abundantly clear: bland and colorless home design aesthetics are horribly outdated. If you've been itching for a change in your living room that packs plenty of color without overwhelming the senses, there's one trending paint shade that's worth checking out — olive green.

"Hands down, my favorite living room color for 2026 is rich olive green," designer Jessica Hobson shared in an interview with Homes & Gardens. "It's not easy to find a grounding neutral that isn't boring, but this is definitely it: interesting and soothing. It's cozy in the winter and comes to life in the spring and fall. It also plays so well with so many colors." After a few years of lighter sage tones dominating home palettes, they're starting to feel a bit bland. Olive green takes the same ideas that made sage such a success — it's a color that draws from nature, but it's a twist on traditional neutrals like brown and gray — and deepens it.

While it might be a bit intimidating to coat your walls in such a saturated tone, this color is exceptionally easy to work with, especially in a space that's meant to be cozy and comforting, like a living room. "It's timeless, elegant and perfect for the softer, more relaxed mood people are leaning toward after a hectic first half of the decade," designer Arianna Castro said in an interview with The Spruce. With the right styling, you'll be left with a living room that feels equal parts fashion-forward and soothing.